Tens of thousands of emails of Hunter Biden have been uploaded on a website by a staffer in the Trump administration. Users can easily view and download as many as 1,28,775 emails of Hunter Biden at bidenlaptopemails.com.

The emails are uploaded by Garrett Ziegler, an ex-aide to Peter Navarro in Donald Trump's Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. The data was posted by his organization Marco Polo.

Marco Polo's Initiative is to Deliver Justice

The site stated that 128,000 emails of Hunter Biden are uploaded on it which were recovered from his abandoned laptop.

Marco Polo stated that it doesn't condone, encourage, intend, or have any knowledge that any other person will or may use the information herein for any unlawful purpose. Marco Polo's motive is to see justice deliveredâ€”to all criminalsâ€”by those whose responsibility it is to carry out that duty, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden Holds 10% Equity in a Chinese Deal

Data posted online also included emails a message in which James Gillar, Hunter Biden's business partner, Hunter should maintain 10% equity in a multi-million-dollar deal with a Chinese on behalf of his father Joe Biden.

"H holding 10% of the equity in a Chinese deal for the Big Guy," stated Gillar endorsing speculation that Biden would benefit from the deal.

The emails have been described as a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue-collar crime by Ziegler.

Who is Garrett Ziegler?

Ziegler, 26, a SÐ°int Louis University graduate, was a White House staffer in the Trump administration. He used to make reports regarding election integrity and domestic government procurement. He also served at John Jay Institute.

Republicans Could Launch Investigation Against Hunter As They Get Power

If the Republicans gain control of Congress following the mid-term polls, they could actually begin a complete investigation into the shocking details that emerged from Hunter's abandoned laptop.