Leaked Video Shows Naked Hunter Biden Holding Illegally Bought Hand Gun During Sexual Role Play With Clotheless Sex Worker

A leaked video showing a naked Hunter Biden brandishing a hand gun in the company of a nude sex worker has surfaced. The video comes amidst U.S. President Joe Biden's call for massive gun restrictions in the country.

On Thursday night, Biden urged for a either a ban on the assault weapons or a raising the age from 18 to 21 years to buy a weapon. "If we can't ban assault weapons then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," Biden said.

Hunter Used the Weapon During Sexual Role Play

Radar Online, which first reported about the graphic video, reported that the drugged out Hunter recorded the 'dangerous sexual game of role-play' on October 17, 2018.

"In two separate photos, Hunter is seen with one hand on the trigger of the gun and his other hand cupping his penis and pelvic area. In a third image, the remnants of what appears to be crack cocaine can be seen on a plate alongside used and packeted condoms, along with drug paraphernalia and a spoon believed to be used to smoke the illicit drug," the outlet's report read.

The New York Post, which claimed to have received the video from the nonprofit Marco Polo research group, reported that the weapon, a .38-caliber handgun, was bought illegally five days earlier in Delaware.

Hunter Bought the Weapon Illegally

Hunter had answered "no" to a question asking "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?" in the questionnaire required to be filled before purchasing the weapon.

The weapon was later thrown into a supermarket garbage can by Hallie Biden, Hunter's former lover and wife of his late brother, days after it was purchased.

In a leaked text from 2019, Hunter spoke about the illegal weapon. "She stole the gun out of my trunk lock and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens. Then told me it was my problem to deal with," read the text, according to the outlet.

"Then when the police, the FBI [and] the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids."

"Really not joking the cop kept me convinced that Hallie was implying she was scared of me," the text read.