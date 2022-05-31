President to Ban Handguns? Gaffe Over 9mm Bullet Triggers Theory 'Ballistic Biden' Supports AR-15s

President Joe Biden has come under ridicule for another gaffe. His description of bullets wherein he called 9mm bullet to be deadlier than the .22-caliber bullet has propmted the social media followers to mock and take jibes at him.

During his visit to a New York Trauma Hospital, Biden while speaking about his hearing on rational gun laws got confused about types of bullets. While addressing the reporters at the White House, he stated: "They showed me an X-ray and said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in a lung, and we can probably get it out and save a life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body."

Biden Slammed for Being Insensitive to Significant Issues

A faction of social media followers has stated that this shows that Biden does not pay heed to even the most serious issues. Speaking on guns and bullets with casualness points at his insensitivity as recent shooting incidents have shocked the nation and US residents are looking for a serious step in the direction of gun laws, added the followers.

People are calling Biden with different names including, "Ballistic Scientist", "Demented President", "Mr. Shotgun", and "dumbest fu-kwit".

As per a report published by New York Post, President Biden also stated, "so the idea of these high-caliber weapons is, uh, there's simply no rational basis for it in terms of thinking about self-protection, hunting." He also ruled out the possibility of taking major action against guns, the report stated further.

A Twitter user wrote, "The .22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lungs and we can get it out. A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body. The idea of a high caliber weapon, there is no rationale for it in terms of self-protection, hunting." -Joe Biden, Ballistics Scientist."

Another user replying to @without_are stated, " President Biden says .22 caliber bullet allows removal from lung, but a 9 mm will blow the lung out of the body. AR-15s are .22 caliber, .223 to be exact. 9 mm is typical handgun ammo. Biden supports AR-15s."

"A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body. There's simply no rational basis for it in terms of self protection, hunting." - President Joe Biden It sounds like Biden wants to ban the most popular self-defense round in existence based on a complete and total lie," read a tweet.