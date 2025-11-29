Last Summer Episode 9: Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Kyeong, Seo Soo Hyeok Love Triangle Intensifies

Last Summer episode 9 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (November 29) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will follow Seo Su Hyeok, Baek Do Ha, and Song Ha Gyeong. It will focus on their love triangle. According to the production team, the love triangle between the lawyer, his client, and the female lead intensifies in the new chapter.

The preview for this week gives a glimpse into the love triangle between Su Hyeok, Ha Gyeong, and Do Ha. The newly released stills show them enjoying an outing to the amusement park. In the photos, the trio spends time together in matching uniforms accessorized with cute animal headbands. The trio leaves behind the initial awkwardness and gets competitive during a shooting game. An image shows Su Hyeok and Ha Gyeong enjoying a warm moment in Do Ha's absence.

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 9:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it. Watch Last Summer episode 9 on KBS2 on Saturday (November 29) at 9:20 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for Seo Su Hyeok, Baek Do Ha, and Song Ha Gyeong.