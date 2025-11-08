Last Summer Episode 3 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Last Summer episode 3 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (November 8) at 9:20 PM KST. It will follow Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong as they begin to work together on a new project. The newly released stills show them at Patan Village's city hall. Do Ha visits the government office with a proposal to remodel a closed school.

A photo shows Do Ha presenting his idea to the officials and explaining to them the benefits of turning the building into an observatory. He smoothly presents his ideas to the mayor of Pacheon, and Ha Gyeong quietly watches him. After Do Ha wraps his presentation, Jeon Ye Eun asks Ha Gyeong a question. She initially responds with an awkward silence before answering her.

After hearing her answer, Do Ha questions her, leading to a tense exchange between the two former friends. A photo shows Ha Gyeong trying to hide the awkwardness of being caught off guard. Another image captures Do Ha's mischievous smile after watching her accept the defeat.

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 3:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.