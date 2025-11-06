Last Summer First Impression, Episodes 1 and 2 (Premiere) Recap; Episode 3 Spoilers, and More

Last Summer, the new KBS romantic comedy drama premiered on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. It introduced viewers to Lee Jae Wook as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect. Choi Sung Eun appeared in the mini-series as Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant. Kim Gun Woo played Seo Soo Hyuk, an appellate lawyer and the youngest member of law firm Seo & Joo's owner.

The K-drama focused on the love-hate relationship between Do Ha and Ha Gyeong in the first episode. For unknown reasons, Ha Gyeong does not feel comfortable around Do Ha. Though he tries to get close to her, she pushes him away. The preview for episode 3 teases a new beginning for the onscreen couple.

The newly released stills show Do Ha confidently taking charge of the redevelopment project of Patan Village. Ha Gyeong does not seem happy to work on this project with her childhood friend. Will Do Ha succeed in persuading Ha Gyeong to work with him on this project? Will she accept his suggestions? Watch Last Summer episode 3 on KBS on Friday (November 7) to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer episode 3:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

The KBS drama opened to positive reviews from K-drama lovers worldwide. Fans shared their opinions about this mini-series online on various social media platforms. Here are a few initial reviews about this show:

First Impressions

I've to say I am really intrigued about the plot in #LastSummer - so far I really like this drama.

#LastSummer going to be my comfort weekend drama I guess.

I like #LastSummer so far, mainly for the strength of #LeeJaeWook and #ChoiSungEun ... they have an immediately strong, pleasing and interesting spark. The first two episodes I think suffered a bit for the mixed tone and the necessity of holding back plot details ...

Okay but like y'all need to tune in to #LastSummer it's too good I fear and I can see it getting better. The chemistry and plot is definitely giving.

#lastsummer is so cute their chemistry is overflowing and su-bak being a child of divorce... i need everyone to watch it.

#LastSummer doesn't have anything different to offer than the countless dramas of the same genre plot already have . But, it has a major pro: Lee Jaewook's looks. And that is enough for me to continue watching.

The first episode of #LastSummer has a dreamy summer vibe, soft light, childhood memories, and a warm, nostalgic feel. The direction uses long, silent scenes, showing how time shapes what was left unfinished. Gon be my new comfort drama.

The first episode is excellent, it's bright and colorful, perfect acting , and the pacing is good it doesn't drag at all. Everyone should give this drama a chance .

surprised this drama isn't called perfect summer with the way everything about it is perfect the characters, the chemistry, the cinematography, the writing, even the ost. episode 1 was a 10/10.