Last Summer Episode 11: A Surprise Awaits Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong

Last Summer episode 11 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (December 6) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will revolve around the romantic relationship between Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong. The followers of this romantic comedy drama can expect to see some changes in their relationship. Will the couple take their relationship to the next level?

The preview for this week has big changes for Ha Gyeong and Do Ha. It shows the couple enjoying their lives together while working on the project. In between silly fights and cute arguments, they get lovey-dovey. The promo video also teased a baby on the way for the onscreen couple. This episode will also follow Lee Seul and Oh Seung Taek. They may rekindle their relationship in the penultimate chapter.

Here is everything to know about Last Summer episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer Episode 11:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.