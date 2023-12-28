Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community after Comparing Himself with Jesus and Praising Hitler

In a recent turn of events, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, issued a formal apology to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks. The rapper, who made headlines with his controversial statements, posted the apology in Hebrew on Instagram, just ahead of the release of his upcoming album next month.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," wrote Ye in his statement.

This public apology comes in the wake of an antisemitic rant by Ye in Las Vegas less than two weeks ago while promoting his upcoming album, "Vultures." During the rant, he made insidious insinuations about Jewish influence and controversially compared himself to Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

The Anti-Defamation League responded to Ye's post, stating, "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words, but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Ye, who legally changed his name in 2021, has a history of offensive and antisemitic comments, including praise of Hitler and the Nazis. In October 2022, he tweeted about going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale, DEFCON.

The repercussions of his controversial statements have been severe. Balenciaga, a prominent fashion house, severed ties with Ye in the same month, leading to the loss of his partnership with Adidas, a move that played a role in his billionaire status. He was also dropped by talent agency CAA, and a documentary with MRC Entertainment was scrapped. While he was temporarily locked out of his accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he has since regained access to both platforms.

This isn't the first time Ye has apologized for antisemitic comments. In October 2022, he expressed remorse for his "death con 3" tweet on a podcast, characterizing it as a mistake and extending an apology to the Jewish community. However, less than two months later, he made conflicting statements during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, stating that he sees "good things about Hitler."

The artist's recent apology raises questions about the sincerity of his remorse and whether it marks a genuine effort to repair the damage caused by his divisive statements. As the controversy unfolds, the Jewish community and the public at large will be closely watching how Ye's actions align with his words.