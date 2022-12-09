Meet ANDREY QVAL KOVALEV: A Self Made Man Who Believes In Himself

Andrey Qval Kovalev is a famous film director and owner of Qval Film Video based Production in UAE Dubai. Qval Film is a full time video based production agency. They make awesome promotional videos, music videos and are all set to start their full length film projects as well. The company also rents out their cinema equipment with their best professionals with experience. They are ready to face any challenges and complex situations and come up with out of the box solutions. The portfolio counts more than 500 works and is still counting. The team approaches each client individually and gives personal attention. Andrey Qval Kovalev has worked with artists such as Rick Ross, Jason, Lil Duke, Lil Rump, Basta, Elman and the list goes on. His clients too is mind boggling and every studio's dream. To name a few Four Seasons, Chopard, Dumas, Swarovski, Mariott Group, Renaissance Group of Hotels, Adidas, Mark's & Spencer, Jumeirah, Jetex etc. Name it and their elite list of clientele is endless.

Andrey Qval Kovalev belongs to Rostov on Don in South of Russia. He lived there till he was 19 years old. Later he shifted to Moscow. At the tender age of 13 he handled a professional camera and that's how his story began. He took photographs in the day and edited them at night. He was so good at that his pictures started selling like hotcakes at exhibitions. His father was so confused whether he should allow him to continue school. He started shooting at weddings and doing portraits too. At 18 he realised he needed to pursue this seriously so he started studying video production while learning economic securities in Don State Technical University. He got a diploma and expanded his video production. It was not easy as he faced a lot of ridicule from so-called well-wishers saying he was wasting his time and needs to do more serious jobs in life. But his parents were his biggest supporters and were with him in every step of his life. He moved to Moscow and later to Dubai with just 2000 dollars in his pocket. In the beginning, he had to work small time filming video reports of small events at night clubs in order to raise money and sought audience attention. This is how the branch of Qval Film in Dubai got established.

Believe in yourself has been Qval's mantra. Nothing is free. It's all sweat and blood. Work with your soul and everyone will believe in you. His goal is to conquer the film industry. He has the top brands that gives him an opportunity to express himself from the soul which sets him apart. Meet ANDREY QVAL KOVALEV: A Self-Made Man Who Believes In Himself.