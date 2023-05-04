Jackson Mahomes: Younger Brother of NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Arrested for Sexual Battery after He Was Caught on Camera Forcibly Kissing Bar Owner [WATCH]

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday in connection with an alleged incident at a Kansas City restaurant in February, according to TMZ. He was accused of forcing himself on the bar owner, a 40-year-old woman outside Kansas City.

Mahomes, 22, kissed the woman multiple times, which was caught on the property's surveillance camera. He was arrested and taken to the Johnson County Jail Around 7:42 am. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned on Wednesday at 1:30 pm. According to court records, Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional count of misdemeanor battery.

Arrested at Last

Police have been investigating the incident since March. The alleged incident allegedly occurred on February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Longue in Overland Park, Kansas, according to a report in the Kansas City Star.

Owner Aspen Vaughn accused Mahomes of forcibly trying to kiss her twice by grabbing hold of her neck. According to the outlet, the incident was captured on surveillance video.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn told The Star. "And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?'"

"Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

"It's disgusting," Vaughn reportedly had said to Mahomes when he forced him on her. "Like you're a child and he was trying to say 'we should be a power couple,' and I'm like 'clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Denying Allegations

However, Mahomes' lawyer Brandan Davies denied the allegations at the time. "Jackson has done nothing wrong," the attorney had said at that time, adding, "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

"We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

This isn't the only accusation against Mahomes. He also shoved a waiter on multiple occasions on the same evening. The teenage waiter, who wanted to maintain anonymity, said Mahomes would not let access the staff office.

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter said at that time.

"I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out. ... And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.'"

Mahomes has become a prominent face on social media thanks to his posts on TikTok and Instagram, where he is a divisive figure owing to his general bravado. He was involved in a scandal in 2021 where he doused Ravens supporters with water.

Vaughn at that time said that the quarterback appeared to be drunk, and his approaches were unwanted and unexpected.

Previously, Vaughn posted a picture of Mahomes and her stepdaughter on Facebook, joking that Mahomes was a "good kid." Mahomes has been Vaughn's stepdaughter's friend.