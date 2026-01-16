Jeffersonville Man Accused of Child Molestation Found Dead with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A suspect in a child molestation case shot himself dead while Jeffersonville police officers attempted to execute a search warrant on Thursday.

The Jefferson Police Department received a report of an alleged child molestation case on Jan. 10, 2026. The investigation lead officers to a 63-year-old suspect living in the 800 block of Marigold Drive. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home.

On Jan. 15, 2026, investigators arrived at the suspect's address to serve the warrant at around 3:46 p.m. Officers knocked on the door, which was opened by a woman holding a child.

JPD says that seconds after investigators began speaking with the woman outside the home, a sound resembling a gunshot was heard. Police escorted the woman and the child, who were unharmed, from the home.

Officers learned that the suspect was the only other person in the house. They then entered the home, where they found a man, believed to be the suspect, with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

JPD says they are still actively investigating the scene with the help of Indiana State Police. Anyone with potential information related to the case is asked to call the JPD Detective Division at (812) 285-6535.