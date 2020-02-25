Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato brushed aside speculation on Tuesday, Feb 25, about cancelling the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which are scheduled from July 24, in view of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its spread in Japan.

The issue has become controversial when one London mayoral candidate said that London, which hosted the last games in 2012, was ready to host the games if needed. Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital London stated that the city will be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the new coronavirus outbreak forces Tokyo to move them out.

In Japan, hundreds have been infected by the virus with two deaths confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama port, sparking concerns that the world's top sporting event may not take place. The Wuhan coronavirus has already been responsible for the death of more than 2,100 people in China and has also affected over 79,000 people globally.

The outbreak had caused major disruption in the sporting calendar of Asia as many events have already been called off. However, the International Olympic Committee has said it had been advised by the World Health Organization that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games.

Since London hosted the 2012 Games, Bailey said it was well placed to step in for Tokyo if needed. "We have the infrastructure and experience. And due to the #coronavirus outbreak, the world might need us to step up," he said on Twitter. "London can host the #Olympics in 2020".

Soon his comments went viral on Twitter with nearly 50,000 tweets on the subject in Japan. "How dare you! Don't deprive the Olympics from Japan! In the first place, the UK didn't take any remedies for the "Diamond Princess" owned by your country!" Twitter user @Gelsomi47388050 said in English.

In fact, the Diamond Princess is a UK-flagged vessel owned by Carnival Corp. The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee did not comment on Bailey's remarks. But Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said it was inappropriate for candidates in London's mayoral election to propose their city host the 2020 Olympic Games if the coronavirus outbreak forces organizers to look for an alternative site.

Later, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed that the country will move forward with the preparations to host a safe and secure Olympics.