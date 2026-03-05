Thousands of Kurdish Fighters Weaponized by the US Storm Border as Ground Offensive Against Iran Begins

Thousands of Kurdish fighters have begun a ground offensive inside Iran, according to a U.S. official. The Kurdish militias, operating from bases across the border in Iraq, launched their offensive in northwestern Iran on Wednesday. Donald Trump on Sunday night spoke with leaders of Kurdish militant groups in Iraq to discuss the situation unfolding in Iran.

The CIA was reportedly planning to supply weapons to Kurdish fighters in hopes of triggering a wider uprising, CNN reported Tuesday. The Kurdish groups are widely regarded as the most organized faction within Iran's divided opposition. They are also believed to have thousands of experienced fighters who have been hardened by years of combat.

Weaponizing the Kurds

Their involvement in the conflict could create serious problems for the already pressured leadership in Tehran, and it might also draw Iraq deeper into the fighting. When reporters asked about the role of Kurdish fighters, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded by saying, "None of our objectives are premised on the support or the arming of any particular force.

"So, what other entities may be doing, we're aware of, but our objectives aren't centered on that."

The Kurds have gained significant combat experience from their fight against the Islamic State group, and they have long-standing grievances along with a history of uprisings against both Iran's current Islamic Republic and the monarchy that ruled before it.

During the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Kurdish communities often faced marginalization and repression, which at times led them to rebel against the government. After Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the newly established theocratic government also found itself in conflict with Kurdish insurgent groups.

In the months of fighting that followed, Iranian forces devastated Kurdish towns and villages, and the clashes resulted in the deaths of thousands of people.

Although they all want to see Iran's current leadership removed from power, Kurdish groups have often clashed with other opposition factions. One of the most notable disputes has been with the movement led by the former shah's son, Reza Pahlavi, who has accused Kurdish factions of pursuing separatist goals and attempting to divide Iran.

Using the Enemy

The possibility of such an operation has placed the leaders of Iraq's Kurdish region in a sensitive and complicated position. When asked about the reported call and claims that Trump had sought military backing for Iranian Kurdish groups, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "He did speak to Kurdish leaders with respect to our base that we have in northern Iraq," but she denied that Trump had approved any specific plan.

In recent days, the Kurdish region has already been hit by a series of drone and missile strikes carried out by Iran and allied Iraqi militias. These attacks targeted U.S. military bases, the American consulate in Irbil, and locations linked to Kurdish groups.

In 2023, Iraq reached a deal with Iran to disarm Kurdish opposition groups and relocate them away from bases near the Iranian border—areas where they could potentially threaten Tehran. Under the deal, the fighters were moved into camps designated by the Iraqi government.

Their military bases were closed and their movements inside Iraq were restricted. However, the groups did not completely surrender their weapons.

Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji said in a post on X that Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, had asked during a phone call "that Iraq take the necessary measures to prevent any opposition groups from infiltrating the border between the two countries."