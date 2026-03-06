Iran Surprised by Yemen's Houthis Not Joining War With US-Israel

Yemen's Houthis Tehran's most unpredictable proxy have remained silent as the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict rages, catching Israeli Defense Forces off guard. IDF sources expected missile barrages from the rebels after Khamenei's death or at the latest when Hezbollah entered the fight Monday. No strikes have materialized against Israel or Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis control northern Yemen with roughly 30,000 fighters and possess Iranian-supplied missiles that can reach Israel from 2,000 km away. Analysts point to heavy losses in the 2023-2024 Red Sea campaign 1,200 missiles launched, 500 drones destroyed, and an estimated $500 million in aid burned as a major factor in their restraint. Yemen expert Ahmed Nagi of International Crisis Group said: "They can't risk fighting solely for Iran." Domestic famine affecting 18 million people and internal rebel rivalries also limit their options.

IDF officials are preparing for a possible sudden attack using rebuilt Houthi drone fleets. One senior source warned of a "surprise attack." If activated, the Houthis could target U.S. bases in Iraq or choke 12% of world trade through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has vowed to strike Houthi leadership if they join. So far the Yemen front has produced zero casualties, while 21 Israelis have died from Iranian missiles. The silence is unnerving Israeli command.