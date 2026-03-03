Indiana Man Dies After Bullet Fired by Raccoon Hunter Ricochets

A northern Indiana man is dead after a bullet fired by a raccoon hunter ricocheted off a tree and hit him in the stomach, according to DNR officials.

Indiana Conservation Officers are now investigating the fatal hunting accident, which occurred Saturday night in Fulton County. Andrew Boots, a 31-year-old man from North Judson, was killed in the incident.

EMS crews were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a wooded area near County Road 500 West, just south of State Road 110, on report of a hunting accident. They arrived to find Boots suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Boots was out hunting with a group when one person attempted to shoot at a raccoon climbing a tree. DNR said the fired round ricocheted off of the tree and struck Boots, who was standing nearby.

The injured 31-year-old was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No additional information was provided by DNR. Conservation Officers said the investigation into the fatal accident is active and ongoing.

A GoFundMe has since been set up by Boots' brother to help his wife and two young boys cover funeral and medical expenses. The fundraised has already amassed more than $30,000 in donations.