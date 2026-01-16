Indian Man Brags About Catching Cobra, Dies After Being Bitten Thrice [VIDEO]

A tragic incident took place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when a man who was bragging about catching a cobra was bitten by the snake thrice, killing him.

A video circulating on social media shows 50-year-old Raj Singh placing a 6-foot cobra over his head despite warnings from the crowd. Ignoring their cautions, Raj continued to walk around with the snake, which eventually bit him multiple times.

The caption on the video states that the cobra was caught by the elderly man on the side of a road. The incident reportedly took place in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The clip shows Raj Singh putting the cobra around his neck and boasting repeatedly about his bravery. Onlookers nearby try to warn him about the risks he faced from the venomous serpent, but the man does not pay heed to them.

The cobra is seen moving around in the clip. In a shocking instance, the snake even tries to bite the man, holding on to his cap. The crowd nearby screams as the snake catches Raj Singh's cap. However, the elderly man is undeterred and still walks around with the snake.

A man tries to help Raj get the reptile off his cap, but the snake refuses to budge. In the final seconds of the clip, Raj is seen walking around with the snake wrapped around his neck while onlookers flee as he approaches.

As reported by local news outlet News18, the cobra eventually bit the Raj thrice. His condition deteriorated quickly, and he was rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival.