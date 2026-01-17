Illinois Surgeon Allegedly Killed Ex-Wife, Her Husband After Seeing Her in Love 'Destroyed His Fragile Ego'

Michael McKee, the Illinois-based surgeon charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her dentist husband, Spencer Tepe, allegedly committed the crime because he couldn't stand to see her happy, according to a friend of the couple.

McKee, 39, was arrested on Jan. 10, and indicted on charges including four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary. He was previously married to 39-year-old Monique, who was found dead along with her 37-year-old husband, Spencer, at their Columbus home on Dec. 30, 2025.

Monique Struggled for 2 Years After Her Divorce with McKee, Met Spencer Through a Dating App

After their divorce, more than eight years ago in 2017, less than two years after they tied the knot in 2015, Monique struggled for a while, but was soon back to her old self again and putting herself out there, a friend told People.

Monique started looking for love again and that led to her meeting Spencer through an online dating app, the friend says, and in 2020, the couple got married. Their romance ended in tragedy

McKee's Anger May Have Stemmed from Seeing His Ex-Wife Happy Because it 'Destroyed His Fragile Little Ego'

Although a motive behind the killing has not yet been established, Monique's friend says McKee's anger may have come from seeing his ex-wife's happiness. "He thought she could not live without him. That she needed him. So for her to thrive [in her new marriage], that just destroyed his fragile little ego," the friend says.

McKee and Monique married in August 2015, but things began to sour after they moved to Virginia for McKee's post-medical school residency, according to the friend.

"At first when it was just starting out, they seemed so happy and they were so in love, but he was always manipulative," she alleges. She also says that it took years for her to realize McKee was doing these things and finding ways of "bending things to his will."

McKee was Controlling in Nature, the Friend Says

She adds: "He needed to be in control of most situations, but wouldn't make it seem like he was controlling the situation."

He also allegedly exerted a level of control over Monique, says the friend, that became more evident when the newlyweds moved to Virginia. That alleged control and Monique's displeasure about living almost five hours from her family and friends played a big part in the couple's split.

"She is a family girl and a girl's girl. She needs that in her life and she didn't have that. It was just the two of them in a new place and she had no support system," the friend says.

Monique Moved on While McKee Didn't; She was Living the Perfect Life with Spencer

After the divorce, Monique moved on — but the friend says McKee did not do the same. Monique remarried to Spencer — a man referred to as the "love of her life" by friends and family — in 2020, and according to the friend, they were "so happy."

"Everything you see is completely true because that's who they were. That's how much love and pride and joy they had for one another," the friend says. "They really were perfect. Their kids really were perfect. Their life really was perfect."

McKee would ask around about Monique whenever he saw a mutual acquaintance, says the friend, who then addressed the rumors of McKee stalking Monique prior to the murders.

"I'll say that we've been talking about it, but none of us ever actually saw any evidence of this," the friend says, adding that Monique also never mentioned anything about McKee.

"She had moved on," the friend told People. "He had not."

McKee is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois while awaiting his extradition to Ohio.