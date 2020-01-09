The seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will be back with a new set of nominees in March. This year, the award ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29. The organisers of the star-studded event have already released the nomination list for this year and it includes popular K-Pop bands BTS and BLACKPINK.

The seven member boy group BTS, which is also known as Bangtan Boys, is nominated in two categories – Best Music Video in Socially Voted Category and BTS Fan Army in Socially Voted Category. Meanwhile, the four member girl group Blackpink has been nominated in Best Music Video in Socially Voted Category and Favourite Music Video Choreography in Socially Voted Category.

This is the third time, BTS is getting nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards. In 2018, the K-Pop boy group bagged three awards – Best Boy Band, Fan Favourite Duo or Group and Best Fan Army. However, last year the young Korean heartthrobs received only the Best Fan Army Award. While the girl group Blackpink is being nominated for the first time.

How to watch the seventh annual award ceremony live online?

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 will be streamed live on FOX on Sunday, March 29, from 8pm EST. Music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, the UK, France, London, Canada, Mexico, Singapore and Switzerland, can also live stream the star-studded event on iHeart Radio and iHeartMedia stations nationwide.

Who will perform at the annual award show?

The celebrity line-up for this year is yet to be revealed. But the music lovers world-wide can look forward of the live performances from big names of the entertainment industry, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Pharrell, Rihanna, Big sean, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton.

The official website for annual award ceremony stated that people can also look forward to surprise duets and collaborations this year along with award presentations in multiple categories. The viewers will even get a glimpse of the upcoming hits during the star-studded event, according to the official iHeart website.

Who are the nominees for this year?

The complete nomination list for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 are as below:

Song of the Year

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration

Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani

Eastside - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey

Ready To Let Go - Cage The Elephant

The Hype - twenty one pilots

Trampoline - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year

Blue On Black - Five Finger Death Punch

Ghost - Badflower

Lo/Hi - The Black Keys

Monsters - Shinedown

S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year

Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs

GIRL - Maren Morris

God's Country - Blake Shelton

The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home - Justin Moore

Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year

Body - Loud Luxury featuring brando

Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

Here With Me - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston

So Close - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Going Bad - Meek Mill featuring Drake

Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross

Money - Cardi B

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Suge - DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year

Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album) – Beyoncé

Girls Need Love (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake

No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

Shot Clock - Ella Mai

Talk - Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

Calma - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

QUE PRETENDES - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión - Calibre 50

A Través Del Vaso - Banda Los Sebastianes

Con Todo Incluido - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

Encantadora - El Fantasma

Nada Nuevo - Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

7 rings - Ariana Grande

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

Juice - Lizzo

Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

Nightmare - Halsey

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

The Bones - Maren Morris

You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

Led Zeppelin - Black Dog - Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande - break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored - Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins - Can't Stop Loving You - Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger - 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop - Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts - I'll Be There For You - Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift - Lover - Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers - Sucker – Halsey cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

Agnation - Agnez Mo

Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BTSArmy - BTS

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

Harries - Harry Styles

Limelights - Why Don't We

Louies - Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

Niallers - Niall Horan

Selenators - Selena Gomez

Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

7 rings - Ariana Grande

bad guy - Billie Eilish

Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

Con Altura - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Snow

Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani

I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Kill This Love - BLACKPINK

ME! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category

bad guy - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

Good As Hell - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston

Lover - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

The Bones - Maren Morris featuring Hozier

Thotiana – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

Trampoline - SHAED featuring Zayn

Without Me - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Music Video Choreography (New Category) *Socially Voted Category