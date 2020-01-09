The seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will be back with a new set of nominees in March. This year, the award ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29. The organisers of the star-studded event have already released the nomination list for this year and it includes popular K-Pop bands BTS and BLACKPINK.
The seven member boy group BTS, which is also known as Bangtan Boys, is nominated in two categories – Best Music Video in Socially Voted Category and BTS Fan Army in Socially Voted Category. Meanwhile, the four member girl group Blackpink has been nominated in Best Music Video in Socially Voted Category and Favourite Music Video Choreography in Socially Voted Category.
This is the third time, BTS is getting nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards. In 2018, the K-Pop boy group bagged three awards – Best Boy Band, Fan Favourite Duo or Group and Best Fan Army. However, last year the young Korean heartthrobs received only the Best Fan Army Award. While the girl group Blackpink is being nominated for the first time.
How to watch the seventh annual award ceremony live online?
The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 will be streamed live on FOX on Sunday, March 29, from 8pm EST. Music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, the UK, France, London, Canada, Mexico, Singapore and Switzerland, can also live stream the star-studded event on iHeart Radio and iHeartMedia stations nationwide.
Who will perform at the annual award show?
The celebrity line-up for this year is yet to be revealed. But the music lovers world-wide can look forward of the live performances from big names of the entertainment industry, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Pharrell, Rihanna, Big sean, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton.
The official website for annual award ceremony stated that people can also look forward to surprise duets and collaborations this year along with award presentations in multiple categories. The viewers will even get a glimpse of the upcoming hits during the star-studded event, according to the official iHeart website.
Who are the nominees for this year?
The complete nomination list for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 are as below:
Song of the Year
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Sucker - Jonas Brothers
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year
- Ed Sheeran
- Khalid
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration
- Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani
- Eastside - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
- I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist
- Ava Max
- FLETCHER
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey
- Ready To Let Go - Cage The Elephant
- The Hype - twenty one pilots
- Trampoline - SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Cage The Elephant
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
- Dirty Honey
- Dominic Fike
- Matt Maeson
- SHAED
- The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year
- Blue On Black - Five Finger Death Punch
- Ghost - Badflower
- Lo/Hi - The Black Keys
- Monsters - Shinedown
- S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year
- Disturbed
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Godsmack
- Greta Van Fleet
- Shinedown
Country Song of the Year
- Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs
- GIRL - Maren Morris
- God's Country - Blake Shelton
- The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home - Justin Moore
- Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
- Jimmie Allen
- Matt Stell
- Morgan Wallen
- Riley Green
- Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year
- Body - Loud Luxury featuring brando
- Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
- Here With Me - Marshmello featuring Chvrches
- Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston
- So Close - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Diplo
- Kygo
- Loud Luxury
- Marshmello
- The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- Going Bad - Meek Mill featuring Drake
- Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross
- Money - Cardi B
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
- Suge - DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Meek Mill
- Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
- City Girls
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year
- Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album) – Beyoncé
- Girls Need Love (Remix) - Summer Walker & Drake
- No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
- Shot Clock - Ella Mai
- Talk - Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year
- Chris Brown
- Ella Mai
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist
- Ari Lennox
- LightSkinKeisha
- Nicole Bus
- Summer Walker
- The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
- Calma - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
- Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
- MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake
- QUE PRETENDES - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist
- Camilo
- Guaynaa
- Lunay
- Rosalía
- Sech
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- ¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión - Calibre 50
- A Través Del Vaso - Banda Los Sebastianes
- Con Todo Incluido - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
- Encantadora - El Fantasma
- Nada Nuevo - Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- El Fantasma
- Fuerza Regida
- Kanales
- Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the Year
- Andrew Watt
- Benny Blanco
- Finneas
- Louis Bell
- Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Finneas
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Savan Kotecha
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- 7 rings - Ariana Grande
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
- Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
- Juice - Lizzo
- Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
- Nightmare - Halsey
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- The Bones - Maren Morris
- You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- Led Zeppelin - Black Dog - Miley Cyrus cover
- Ariana Grande - break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored - Lana Del Rey cover
- Phil Collins - Can't Stop Loving You - Taylor Swift cover
- Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger - 5SOS cover
- Elvin Bishop - Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
- The Rembrandts - I'll Be There For You - Meghan Trainor cover
- Taylor Swift - Lover - Keith Urban cover
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - Camila Cabello cover
- Jonas Brothers - Sucker – Halsey cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- Agnation - Agnez Mo
- Arianators - Ariana Grande
- Beliebers - Justin Bieber
- BTSArmy - BTS
- Camilizers - Camila Cabello
- Harries - Harry Styles
- Limelights - Why Don't We
- Louies - Louis Tomlinson
- MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
- Niallers - Niall Horan
- Selenators - Selena Gomez
- Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- 7 rings - Ariana Grande
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
- Con Altura - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
- Con Calma - Daddy Yankee & Snow
- Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani
- I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- Kill This Love - BLACKPINK
- ME! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Asher Angel
- Cody Orlove
- Danielle Cohn
- DeStorm Power
- King Bach
- Montana Tucker
- Niki and Gabi
- Piper Rockelle
- Scotty Sire
- Stephanie Poetri
- The Moy Boys
- Zoe Laverne
Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category
- bad guy - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
- Con Calma - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
- Good As Hell - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
- Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston
- Lover - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- The Bones - Maren Morris featuring Hozier
- Thotiana – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
- Trampoline - SHAED featuring Zayn
- Without Me - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Adam Degross (Post Malone)
- Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
- Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
- Blair Caldwell (Normani)
- Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
- Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
- Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
- Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
- Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
- Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)
- Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Music Video Choreography (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
- 7 rings (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson
- How Do You Sleep? (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel
- Kill This Love (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
- E! (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio
- Motivation (Normani) - Sean Bankhead
- Señorita (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens