The popular K-Pop boy group, BTS, has been dropping hints about their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. The new album is set to release in February and their fan group called ARMY is keeping an eye on every detail about the comeback project. The internationally popular Pop band has already released some details about the musical project, including the trailer, first single and tracklist.

The young Korean heartthrobs recently revealed that music lovers can get a glimpse of their comeback project on January 10 through a trailer, titled Shadow. The comeback teaser will feature a song by one of the group members. But the name of the person behind this song is yet to be revealed by the boy band.

The comeback trailer will be followed by a series of teasers, titled CONNECT, BTS: LONDON, CONNECT, BTS: ONLINE and CONNECT, BTS: BERLIN. While CONNECT, BTS: LONDON and CONNECT, BTS: ONLINE will be released on January 14, CONNECT, BTS: BERLIN will be released a day later, i.e. on January 15.

When will the K-Pop group release the first single of their comeback album?

Two days later, BTS will release the first single of their comeback album, Map of the Soul: 7. The song will also feature an art film, performed by MN Dance Company. Though the boy group is yet to reveal the title of their first comeback single, anticipations are high about it among BTS ARMY.

"At first we wanted SHADOW? but then it felt like we are getting EGO? then curiously got real cuz we are getting something named "7" ??!! and now WE ARE GETTING BOTH SHADOW AND EGO + ART FILM? + KINECT ENERGY FILM? + CONNECT BTS? I DON'T KNOW HOW I FEEL.?!we just needed BTS cb," a fan of the K-Pop group tweeted.

"WE HAVE AN ACTUAL SCHEDULE THIS COMEBACK ROUND, SHADOW AND EGO, THESE CONNECT BTS STUFF, IM—-MY BRAIN???? THIS COMEBACK IS GOING TO BE BIGGER THAN ANY OTHER COMEBACK IM SO SCARED BUT IM SO EXCITED," another Tweeter user stated.

"WAIT WAIT WAIT....WE'RE GETTING TWO COMEBACK TRAILERS??! CONNECT BTS IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE WORLD, AND MANY MORE. I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT'S HAPENNING BUT IT'S DIFFERENT AND I' SO EXCITED AND I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO DO ANYMORE," a BTS fan wrote on Twitter.

The second and third phase of promotion for BTS' comeback album

The first comeback single will be followed by a teaser, titled CONNECT, BTS: BUENOS AIRES. It will be released on January 21. A week later, BTS will release another teaser, titled CONNECT, BTS: SEOUL, which is set to release on January 28. And, the K-Pop group will release the second comeback trailer on February 3. The trailer is titled EGO and it will be followed by a teaser called CONNECT, BTS: NEW YORK CITY, which will be released on February 5.

Five days later, the BTS ARMY will get to see some concept photos of their favorite boy group's upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. These images will be released in four days from February 10 to 13. The tracklist for the new album will be released on February 17 and the album is set to release on February 21.

The members of BTS have also revealed that along with their comeback album they will also release an art film, titled Kinetic Manifesto Film: Coma Prima, which will feature the performance by them for their lead single. Exactly a week later, the young Korean heartthrobs will release the official music video of their lead single, which is set to release on February 28.

Check out the comeback map of BTS' upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, below: