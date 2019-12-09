The award season for the Korean music industry may officially come to an end with Seoul Music Awards 2020. So, the K-Pop fans will never want to miss this star-studded event that will be held in the last week of January.

The organisers have already shared some details about the event, including the complete nomination list and live streaming details. They also revealed that voting for this year is open now. Korean music lovers can vote for their favourite bands and singers till January 22, 2020.

The award ceremony will be held on January 30, 2020

The annual award ceremony will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 30, 2020.It will be streamed live through KBS Joy, KBS Drama and KBS W. The K-Pop fans from across the globe can also watch the star-studded event live via VLive.

The nominees for this year include popular K-Pop boy bands EXO and BTS. They are not just selected for the main award, but also for the popularity award in Korea and other parts of the world.

Check out the complete nomination list below:

Main Award : AOA for NEW MOON, AKMU for SAILING, ASTRO for Blue Flame, EXO member Baekhyun for City Lights, Baek Yerin for Our love is great, Ben for Thank you for Goodbye, BLACKPINK for KILL THIS LOVE, BOL4 for Puberty Book Ⅰ Bom, BTS for Map of the Soul: Persona, EXO member Chen for April, and a flower, Chungha for Gotta Go, Davichi for Unspoken Words, EXO for OBSESSION, EXO-SC for What a life, GFRIEND for Time for us, (G)I-DLE for I made, GOT7 for SPINNING TOP: BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY, Gummy for Alone, Ha Sung Woon for Don't Forget, Heize for We don't talk together, MAMAMOO member Hwasa for twit, IU for Love poem, IZ*ONE for HEART*IZ, Jang Beom June for Jang Beom June 3 rd , JANNABI for Legend, Kang Daniel for color on me, Kassy for The day was beautiful, Kim Jae Hwan for Another, Maktub for Red Moon: To You My Light, MAMAMOO for White Wind, M.C the MAX for Circular, MONSTA X for WE ARE HERE, NCT 127 for WE ARE SUPERHUMAN, NCT Dream for We Boom, N.Flying for Fly High Project #2 – Rooftop, NU'EST for Happily Ever After, Oh My Girl for THE FIFTH SEASON, Paul Kim for Traffic Light, Park Bom for Spring, Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival – Day 1, SEVENTEEN for An Ode, Song Ha Ye for Your Regards, Stray Kids for Clé 1: MIROH, Super Junior for Time_Slip, SuperM for SuperM – The 1st Mini Album, SHINee member Taemin for WANT, Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Four Seasons, The Boyz for Bloom Bloom, TWICE for FANCY YOU, WINNER for WE, Woody for Fire Up, TVXQ member Yunho for True Colors.

OST Award : 10cm for Lean on Me from Hotel Del Luna, Gummy for Remember Me from Hotel Del Luna, Ha Jin for We All Lie from SKY Castle, Heize for Can You See My Heart from Hotel Del Luna, Jang Beom June for Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers from Melo Is My Nature, JANNABI for Take My Hand from Romance Is A Bonus Book, Kim Na Young for I get a little bit lonely from Search: WWW, Lim Han Byul for You Are As Pretty As A Flower from When the Camellia Blooms, Paul Kim for So Long from Hotel Del Luna, Punch for Like a heroine in the movie from When the Camellia Blooms, Taeyeon for All About You form Hotel Del Luna and Yang Da Il for I'm Here from Memories of the Alhambra.

Ballad Award : Baek Yerin for Our love is great, Ben for Thank you for Goodbye, BOL4 for Two Five, Davichi for Unspoken Words, Gummy for Alone, Hwang Chi Yeol for The Four Seasons, Lee Hi for 24°C, Kassy for Rewind, Kim Jae Hwan for Another, MeloMance for You&I, Paul Kim for Traffic Light and Song Ha Ye for Your Regards.

R&B/Hip Hop Award : Crush for NAPPA, Epik High for sleepless in __________, Giriboy for 100 Years College Course, Heize for Late Autumn, Maktub for Red Moon: To You My Light, MC Mong for CHANNEL 8, OVAN for Missed Call, Park Bom for Spring, Punch for Sometimes, Shaun for Annyeong, Urban Zakapa for Seoul Night and Woody for Fire Up.

Dance Performance Award : Chungha for Gotta Go, Ha Sung Woon for BLUE, MAMAMOO member Hwasa for twit, Jeon Somi for BIRTHDAY, Kang Daniel for TOUCHIN, WINNER member Kim Jin Woo and Song Mino for Call Anytime, Park Ji Hoon for L.O.V.E, Sunmi for LALALAY, SHINee member Taemin for WANT and TVXQ member Yunho for Follow.

Rookie Award : 1THE9 for XIX, AB6IX for B:COMPLETE, ATEEZ for TREASURE EP.2 : Zero To One, Cherry Bullet for Let's Play Cherry Bullet, EVERGLOW for HUSH, HYNN for The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone, ITZY for IT's Different, ONEUS for FLY WITH US, Rocket Punch for PINK PUNCH, TXT for The Dream Chapter : STAR, VERIVERY for VERI-US and X1 for QUANTUM LEAP.

Popularity Award and K-Wave Award (The nominees for the awards are the same): 1THE9 for XIX, AOA for NEW MOON, AB6IX for B: COMPLETE, AKMU for SAILING, Apink for PERCENT, ASTRO for Blue Flame, ATEEZ for TREASURE EP.2: Zero To One, EXO member Baekhyun for City Lights, Baek Yerin for Our love is great, Ben for Thank you for Goodbye, BLACKPINK for KILL THIS LOVE, BOL4 for Puberty Book Ⅰ Bom, BTS for Map of the Soul: Persona, EXO member Chen for April, and a flower, Cherry Bullet for Let's Play Cherry Bullet, Chungha for Gotta Go, CIX for HELLO Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger, Davichi for Unspoken Words, DAY6 for The Book of Us: Gravity, EVERGLOW for HUSH, EXO for OBSESSION, EXO-SC for What a life, fromis_9 for FUN FACTORY, GFRIEND for Time for us, (G)I-DLE for I made, GOT7 for SPINNING TOP: BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY, Gummy for Alone, Ha Sung Woon for Don't Forget, Heize for We don't talk together, MAMAMOO member Hwasa for twit, HYNN for The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone, iKON for THE NEW KIDS, ITZY for IT'z Different, IU for Love poem, IZ*ONE for HEART*IZ, Jang Beom June for Jang Beom June 3rd, JANNABI for Legend, Kang Daniel for color on me, Kassy for The day was beautiful, Kim Jae Hwan for Another, Lovelyz for Once upon a time, Maktub for Red Moon: To You My Light, MAMAMOO for White Wind, M.C the MAX for Circular, MONSTA X for WE ARE HERE, NCT 127 for WE ARE SUPERHUMAN, NCT Dream for We Boom, N.Flying for Fly High Project #2 – Rooftop, NU'EST for Happily Ever After, Oh My Girl for THE FIFTH SEASON, ONEUS for FLY WITH US, Paul Kim for Traffic Light, Park Bom for Spring, Park Ji Hoon for O'CLOCK, PENTAGON for Genie:us, Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival – Day 1, Rocket Punch for PINK PUNCH, SEVENTEEN for An Ode, Song Ha Ye for Your Regards, Stray Kids for Clé 1: MIROH, Sunmi for LALALAY, Super Junior for Time_Slip, SuperM for SuperM – The 1st Mini Album, SHINee member Taemin for WANT, Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Four Seasons, The Boyz for Bloom Bloom, TWICE for FANCY YOU, TXT for The Dream Chapter : STAR, VERIVERY for VERI-US, WINNER for WE, WJSN for For the Summer, Woody for Fire Up, X1 for QUANTUM LEAP and TVXQ member Yunho for True Colors.

Mark the calendar and stay tuned for more details about Seoul Music Awards 2020.