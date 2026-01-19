IDOL I Episode 9: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

IDOL I episode 9 will air on ENA on Monday (January 19) at 10:00 pm KST. Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will grow closer in the upcoming episode. The K-drama, starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young, will show the on-screen couple enjoying a dreamlike date in the ninth chapter.

The newly released stills show Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik enjoying a simple, tender date. An image shows them in a closed space, hiding themselves from onlookers. As they stand close to each other, Do Ra Ik affectionately looks at Maeng Se Na while she awkwardly avoids eye contact. Another photo shows them near the Han River, sitting beside one another and comfortably chatting. The mood suddenly changes as a picture shows Maeng Se Na worriedly looking at something. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter brings excitement to viewers.

"In episode 9, airing today, the growing closeness between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will bring excitement to viewers. Please also pay attention to the new truths the two will face together," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of IDOL I:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

IDol I is an ongoing romantic comedy drama starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young. It revolves around the relationship between lawyer Maeng Se Na and her favourite idol, Do Ra Ik. Sooyoung portrays Maeng Se Na, and Jae Yeong plays Do Ra Ik in the mini-series. The other cast members include Jung Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, and Park Jung Woo. Jae Kwang will appear as Kwak Byung Gyun, Se Na's school rival and a prosecutor from a prestigious family. Byung Gyun clashes with Se Na over Ra Ik's murder case.

Hee Jin features Hong Hye Joo, Ra Ik's ex-lover. Hyun Jin plays Park Chung Jae, Se Na's private investigator. Jung Woo portrays Choi Jae Hee, drummer of the band Gold Boys. The romantic comedy drama premiered on ENA on Monday (December 22) at 10:00 PM KST. Screenwriter Kim Da Rin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Kwang Young directed it.