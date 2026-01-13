IDOL I Episode 8: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

IDOL I episode 8 will air on ENA on Tuesday (January 13) at 10:00 pm KST. The relationship between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will evolve in the upcoming episode. In the K-drama, starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young, the on-screen couple will open up their truths and feelings.

The newly released stills tease a changed atmosphere between Do Ra Ik and Maeng Se Na. In the photos, Ra Ik and Se Na silently sit beside each other. Ra Ik breaks the awkward silence, takes his shirt, and drapes it over Se Na. Meanwhile, another set of stills is a joint investigation.

"In Episode 8, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will finally open up about the feelings and truths they've kept hidden until now. Please keep an eye on how their relationship evolves as they pursue new clues," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of IDOL I:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

IDol I is an ongoing romantic comedy drama starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young. It revolves around the relationship between lawyer Maeng Se Na and her favourite idol, Do Ra Ik. Sooyoung portrays Maeng Se Na, and Jae Yeong plays Do Ra Ik in the mini-series. The other cast members include Jung Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, and Park Jung Woo. Jae Kwang will appear as Kwak Byung Gyun, Se Na's school rival and a prosecutor from a prestigious family. Byung Gyun clashes with Se Na over Ra Ik's murder case.

Hee Jin features Hong Hye Joo, Ra Ik's ex-lover. Hyun Jin plays Park Chung Jae, Se Na's private investigator. Jung Woo portrays Choi Jae Hee, drummer of the band Gold Boys. The romantic comedy drama premiered on ENA on Monday (December 22) at 10:00 PM KST. Screenwriter Kim Da Rin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Kwang Young directed it.