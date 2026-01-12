IDOL I Episode 7: What is in Store for Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik?

IDOL I episode 7 will air on ENA on Monday (January 12) at 10:00 pm KST. The K-drama, starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young, will focus on the relationship between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. According to the production team, a new phase will begin in their relationship in this chapter.

The newly released stills show an unusual tension between Do Ra Ik and Maeng Se Na. In the photos, Ra Ik leaves the courthouse without an attorney. When Se Na holds his arm in desperation, he turns away from her. His cold facial expression hints at troubled moments for the duo. A picture shows Se Na struggling to hold back tears, while another still shows Ra Ik watching her from afar.

"In episode 7, airing on January 12, a new phase begins in the relationship between Maeng Se Na, whose secret is revealed, and Do Ra Ik. As the two face emotions that grow clearer as they drift apart, another shocking incident is coming, so please stay tuned," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of IDOL I:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

I Dol I is an ongoing romantic comedy drama starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young. It revolves around the relationship between lawyer Maeng Se Na and her favourite idol, Do Ra Ik. Sooyoung portrays Maeng Se Na, and Jae Yeong plays Do Ra Ik in the mini-series. The other cast members include Jung Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, and Park Jung Woo. Jae Kwang will appear as Kwak Byung Gyun, Se Na's school rival and a prosecutor from a prestigious family. Byung Gyun clashes with Se Na over Ra Ik's murder case.

Hee Jin features Hong Hye Joo, Ra Ik's ex-lover. Hyun Jin plays Park Chung Jae, Se Na's private investigator. Jung Woo portrays Choi Jae Hee, drummer of the band Gold Boys. The romantic comedy drama premiered on ENA on Monday (December 22) at 10:00 PM KST. Screenwriter Kim Da Rin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Kwang Young directed it.