Huge Big Foot Tracks Discovered by Pennsylvania Hiker in The Woods He Had Been Familiar with for Years

A hiker from Pennsylvania discovered strange footprints nearly 17 inches long and one-foot wide in the woods, which he claims are actually Bigfoot tracks.

Joseph Kenneth Savelli from Montrose, posted pictures of the weird footprints on the official Facebook account of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO).

Explaining the sighting Savelli said that he came across the tracks in an area of the woods that he had been frequenting for the last 3 years. "Been in this area hiking for three years and finding a lot of large and small foot prints in the mud," he wrote.

The hiker believes that the area could be home to a family of Sasquatches as he found more than one different sized prints, The Daily Star reported.

Sharing the picture of the first, he deduced that it was around 13 inches adding later that the other one was the largest as it measured an astonishing 17 inches long and 1 foot wide.

In the snap, the shape of the foot is terrifyingly visible, the toe marks and the heel indent can be seen on the wet muddy forest floor.

The second picture shows an even more defined print of the creature's foot. At least one or two inches deep and wider than the previous one.

With the help of the rain water, it was easy to identify both the tracks and measure just how heavy the object or the creature must have been to make such a visible dent.

This news comes after more and more incidents of Bigfoot sightings are being reported in the US, just last week a Michigan woman alerted the Shelby Township police on a disturbing image captured by her home surveillance.

She strongly believed that it was a sasquatch, but the investigations revealed nothing.

As per the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the Bigfoot Conference is scheduled in Chelsea, Michigan this year on July 30, where they will discuss and analyze the sightings of the ape-like creature.