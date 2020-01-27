Several conspiracy theorists believe that a mysterious giant ape-like creature named Bigfoot is real. Adding up the heat to these seemingly outlandish claims, CCTV cameras installed by Washington State Department of Transportation has shown a giant ape-like being walking across a snowy field.

The Bigfoot mystery continues

As the video went viral online, conspiracy theorists claimed that the search for Bigfoot has now come to an end, and this mysterious giant might be roaming across snowy fields, hidden away from the vicinity of humans.

"If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch. We will leave that up to you. I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. WSDOT showed him on Sherman Pass. Now he is on the I-90 wildlife overcrossing, Snoqualmie Pass," wrote Washington State DOT on their Twitter handle.

The authorities have also urged travellers to be vigilant while travelling across the areas where alleged Bigfoot sightings take place.

Is Bigfoot a relative of humans?

A few months back, a study conducted by a team of researchers had claimed that a 10-feet tall ape, very similar to humans might have roamed across the earth around two million years ago. Scientists have named this giant creature 'Gigantopithecus blacki', and they revealed that these monsters have lived in northeastern China around 1.9 million years ago before going extinct.

"By sequencing proteins retrieved from dental enamel about 2 million years old, we showed it is possible to confidently reconstruct the evolutionary relationships of animal species that went extinct too far away in time for their DNA to survive till now. In this study, we can even conclude that the lineages of orangutan and Gigantopithecus split up about 12 million years ago," said Enrico Cappellini, co-author of the study.

However, now conspiracy theorists believe that creatures like these had not gone extinct, and they are apparently living away from humans.