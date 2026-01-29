Hanteo Music Awards 2026: Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2026 will take place in Seoul in the third week of February. Ahead of the annual award ceremony, the organizers shared details about the star-studded event, like the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, and nomination list.
The annual event, presented by Hanteo Global, will feature live onstage performances by world-famous K-pop bands and artists, including ATEEZ, PENTAGON, Kim Hee Jae, and Son Tae Jin. Korean music lovers can also look forward to a star-studded lineup of presenters onstage during the annual award ceremony.
The nominees for this year were announced earlier this month through social media posts. Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters, I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Sung by Doyoung), and Forever from Resident Playbook ( sung by D.O.) are some nominees for the Special Award – OST.
Here is everything about the Hanteo Music Awards 2026,including the date, lineup, and nomination list.
When is it?
The glam event will take place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, also known as the KSPO Dome, in Seoul on Sunday (February 15).
Who is Performing?
The organizers recently revealed the first lineup of artists to perform at the annual award show. The lineup includes Kyuhyun, Kim Hee Jae, LUCY, Park Ji Hyeon, Son Tae Jin, ARTMS, ATEEZ, Lee Chan Won, Hearts2Hearts, and Hwang Karam.
"In keeping with the holiday spirit, we are preparing a special program that the whole family can enjoy together. Audiences will be able to meet a wide range of K-pop artists across different generations and genres," the organizing committee shared.
The organizers also revealed that PENTAGON will be attending the annual award ceremony as a group and showcase a special performance befitting their 10-year debut anniversary. The group members, Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino, and Wooseok, will receive the 10th Anniversary — Influential Artist Awards during the star-studded ceremony.
Who are the nominees?
The nominees for Rookie of the Year, Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang), Emerging Artist, Post Generation Award, and Global Artist were announced earlier this month. Fans can vote for their favorite artists and bands on Mubeat, Fancast, and the WhosFan apps. Voting lines for the main awards are open from January 16 to February 4. Voting lines for the Global Artist Awards are open from January 5 to February 7.
Nomination List
Hanteo Top 10 (Bonsang)
- &Team
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- Boynextdoor
- Cortis
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Hearts2hearts
- I-dle
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- J-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- KickFlip
- Lee Chan-won
- Le Sserafim
- Mark
- Monsta X
- Nmixx
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Plave
- Riize
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- Tws
- Twice
- Zerobaseone
Rookie of the Year
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- AxMxP
- Close Your Eyes
- Cosmosy
- Cortis
- Hearts2Hearts
- Hebi.
- Hitgs
- Idid
- Ifeye
- In a Minute
- KickFlip
- Kiiikiii
- Newbeat
- Nouera
- UAU
- Uspeer
- Xlov
- XngHan&Xoul
- Post Generation Award
- Epex
- Fifty Fifty
- H1-Key
- Isegye Idol
- Kep1er
- Park Ji Hyeon
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- Tempest
- Viviz
- WEi
- Xdinary Heroes
- Xikers
- Yena
- Younite
Emerging Artist
- Ampers&One
- Artms
- Evnne
- Izna
- Kiss of Life
- Meovv
- Nexz
- Nowz
- N.SSign
- QWER
- Rescene
- Say My Name
- TripleS
- Unis
Special Award – Ballad
- Brown Eyed Soul
- Car, the Garden
- Davichi
- Hwang Ga Ram
- Jung Seung Hwan
- Lee Mu-jin
- Paul Kim
- Roy Kim
- Woody
- Yerin Baek
Special Award – Band
- CNBLUE
- Day6
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Lucy
- N.Flying
- Onewe
- QWER
- Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Independent
- Choi Yu Ree
- George
- Hanroro
- Heo Hoy Kyung
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Nerd Connection
- O3ohn
- Touched
- Woo Ye Rin
- YdBB
Special Award – R&B or Hip-hop
- Ash Island
- Changmo
- Crush
- Dynamic Duo
- Heize
- J-Hope
- Lee Young Ji
- Woodz
- Zion.T
- Zico
Special Award – Trot
- Ahn Sung Hoon
- Daesung
- Jang Min Ho
- Kim Hee Jae
- Kim Yong Bin
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- Park Ji Hyun
- Park Seo Jin
- Song Ga In
- Young Tak
Special Award – Virtual
- Hebi.
- Iiterniti
- Isegye Idol
- Naevis
- Plave
- Re:Revolution
- Skinz
Special Award – OST
- D.O. for Forever from Resident Playbook
- Doyoung for I Find You from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
- Huntrix, Saja Boys, and KPop Demon Hunters Cast – KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)
- Kenshi Yonezu for Iris Out from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada for Jane Doe from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Lim Young-woong for Heavenly Ever After from Heavenly Ever After
- Paul Kim for Always Be With You from Love Scout
- Rosé for Messy from F1
- Tomorrow X Together for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook
- Yang Ji Eun for You're Enough for Me from Marie and Her Three Daddies
- Young Tak for Unknown Life from For Eagle Brothers
Global Artist – Africa
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Asia
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Europe
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – North America
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – Oceania
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – South America
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
WhosFandom Award
- &Team - Luné
- Aespa - My
- Ateez - Atiny
- Babymonster - Monstiez
- Bigbang - Vip
- Blackpink - Blink
- BoyNextDoor - Onedoor
- BTS - Army
- Close Your Eyes - Closer
- Cortis - Coer
- Day6 - My Day
- Enhypen - Engene
- Exo - Exo-l
- Fromis 9 – Flover
- Hearts2Hearts – S2u
- I-dle – Neverland
- Illit – Gllit
- Isegye Idol – Ifari
- Itzy – Midzy
- IU – Uaena
- Ive – Dive
- Izna – Naya
- KickFlip – Weflip
- Le Sserafim – Fearnot
- Lee Chan-won – Chan's
- Lim Young-woong – Hero Generation
- NCT – Nctzen
- Nmixx – Nswer
- Plave – Plli
- Riize – Briize
- Seventeen – Carat
- Stray Kids – Stay
- The Boyz – The B
- Tomorrow X Together – Moa
- Treasure – Treasure Maker
- TripleS – Wav
- TWS – 42
- Twice – Once
- Verivery – Verrer
- Zerobaseone – Zerose
Best Popular Artist
- &Team
- Aespa
- AHOF
- AllDay Project
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BTS
- Close Your Eyes
- Cortis
- Cravity
- CxM
- Day6
- Enhypen
- Fromis 9
- G-Dragon
- Haechan
- Hebi.
- Hearts2Hearts
- HxW
- Hwasa
- I-dle
- Idid
- Illit
- Isegye Idol
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- J-Hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Kiss of Life
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Chang Sub
- Le Sserafim
- Lim Young Woong
- Lisa
- Mark
- Minnie
- Monsta X
- N.Flying
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- Nmixx
- Nouera
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Rescene
- Riize
- Rosé
- Secret Number
- Seventeen
- Shinee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Tempest
- The Boyz
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Viviz
- Woodz
- Yeonjun
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
How to Watch?
The annual award ceremony will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast on Sunday (February 15). People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.
Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.
Who Will Win?
The organizers will select the Grand Prize winners, including the Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards, by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.
The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.
Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. WhosFandom Award winner will be determined based on the global voting score, and the Best Producer Award winner will be selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent judging score.