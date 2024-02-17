Hanteo Music Awards 2024 winners are revealed through a live broadcast at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, are eligible to win awards in different sections.

The nominees for the annual award show include TXT and STAYC. The organizers will choose the Grand Prize winners -- Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards -- by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.

The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.

Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. K-pop fans worldwide can vote for selecting the WhosFandom Award winner. The organizers will consider 50 percent Hanteo Global scores and 50 percent judging scores will determine the Best Producer Award winner.

Host, Presenters, and Performers

TVXQ member Changmin will host the award show this year. The presenters are KARA member Han Seung Yeon, g.o.d singer Danny Ahn, Jung In, Kim Jong Seo, Lee Won Seok, Cho Hang Jo, Fly to the Sky member Brian, Apink member Yoon Bomi, 2AM member Jo Kwon, Byul, Gabee, Yoo Il Sang, Kim Hyung Suk, Kim Dong Wan, and Sunye.

The performers' lineup includes YB, Kep1er, Billlie, VANNER, JUST B, TEMPEST, 8TURN, Libelante, DJ Vandal Rock, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, Jung Dong Won, Kim Jae Hwan, KISS OF LIFE, tripleS, VIVIZ, PLAVE, Parc Jae Jung, LUCY, Lee Chan Won, and Daybreak.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast on Saturday (February 17). People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. The closing ceremony of the star-studded event will take place on Sunday (February 18).

Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Hanteo Music Awards 2024 Winners

Rookie of the Year Award (Male)

8TURN

AMPERS&ONE

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

FANTASY BOYS

n.SSign

PLAVE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Rookie of the Year Award (Female)

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

Loossemble

ODD EYE CIRCLE

tripleS

YOUNG POSSE

Emerging Artist Award

ATBO

B.I

Billlie

EPEX

Kep1er

Kwon Eun Bi

LUN8

TEMPEST - WINNER

THE NEW SIX

VIVIZ - WINNER

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Post Generation Award

AB6IX

CIX

CRAVITY

Jeon Somi

Jung Dong Won

Lee Chan Won

LUCY

P1Harmony

STAYC

TREASURE

VANNER

VERIVERY

Weeekly

WEi

Special Award (Virtual Artist)

ISEGYE IDOL

MAVE:

PLAVE

SUPERKIND

Special Award (Trot)

Hwang Young Woong

Jang Min Ho

Jung Dong Won

Lee Chan Won

Park Seo Jin

Young Tak

Special Award (Band)

FTISLAND

Jung Yong Hwa

LUCY

NELL

Nerd Connection

ONEWE

THORNAPPLE

Xdinary Heroes

Young K

Special Award (Ballad)

BOL4

D.O.

Kim Jae Hwan

Kim Sejeong

Lee Seok Hoon

Naul

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyeon

Younha

Special Award (Hip Hop)

B.I

Crush

BIG Naughty

Epik High

Jessi

Giriboy

Loco

Sik-K

WhosFandom Award

Lim Young Woong - WINNER

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Blackpink

BoyNextDoor

BTS

CIX

Cravity

Dreamcatcher

Enhypen

Epex

Exo

IKon

Itzy

Ive

Jeon Somi

Kep1er

Le Sserafim

Lee Chan-won

Monsta X

NCT

NewJeans

Nmixx

P1Harmony

Plave

Red Velvet

Riize

Seventeen

Shinee

STAYC

Stray Kids

The Boyz

TXT

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

Xdinary Heroes

Young Tak

Zerobaseone

Artist of the Year Main Prize