Hanteo Music Awards 2025 winners are being revealed through a live broadcast at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Saturday, February 15. The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, are eligible to win awards in different sections.
Some award-winning categories for this year are Artist Award, Rookie Award, Special Award, and WhosFandom Award. The Artist Award winner is chosen considering the yearly performance of the artist, and Rookie Award is selected based on various achievements in the music industry by newly debuted artists.
Special Award is given to those artists who have promoted special music genres and works with physical albums, digital music, and social media. Lastly, the WhosFandom Award winner is selected only based on fan votes.
How to Watch?
Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon will host the 32nd annual award ceremony. The performers' lineup for the first day includes ARTMS, EPEX, Insooni, Kim Jae Joong, Lee Mujin, Minnie, NOWADAYS, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, TXT, and Yeonjun.
People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.
Hanteo Music Awards 2025 Winners Day 1:
The winners of the Hanteo Music Awards 2025 are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Saturday.
Artists of the Year (Bonsang)
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- BoyNextDoor
- Cravity
- Day6
- Eclipse
- Enhypen
- G-Dragon
- Hwang Young Woong
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Jennie
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- Kep1er
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim
- Lee Chan-won
- Lee Young-ji
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- P1Harmony
- Plave
- QWER
- Red Velvet
- Riize
- RM
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- WayV
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
Emerging Artist
- 8Turn
- Artms
- Evnne
- Fifty Fifty
- Hui
- Lun8
- Meovv
- N.SSign
- Nexz
- Xikers
- Young Posse
- Younite
Post Generation Award
- BAE173
- Billlie
- CIX
- DKB
- Drippin
- Epex
- Kim Hee Jae
- Purple Kiss
- Tempest
- Weeekly
- STAYC
- Xdinary Heroes
- Yena
Rookie of the Year – Female
- Artms
- Babymonster
- Badvillain
- Candy Shop
- Illit
- Izna
- Katseye
- Madein
- Meovv
- Rescene
- Say My Name
- Unis
Rookie of the Year – Male
- All(H)Ours
- ASC2NT
- B.D.U
- Dxmon
- JD1
- NCT Wish
- Nexz
- NOMAD
- Nowadays
- TIOT
- TWS
- Waker
Special Award – Ballad
- 10cm
- Bol4
- Davichi
- D.O.
- Heize
- Kyuhyun
- Lee Mu-jin
- Roy Kim
- Taeyeon
- Younha
Special Award – Band
- CNBLUE
- Day6
- Lee Seung Yoon
- Lucy
- N.Flying
- Onewe
- QWER
- Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Hip-hop
- Crush
- Dean
- Jay Park
- J-Hope
- Lee Young-ji
- RM
- Zico
Special Award – Trot
- Hwang Young Woong
- Jang Minho
- Jeong Dong-won
- Kim Hee Jae
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young Woong
- Young Tak
Global Artist – Africa
- Ateez
- Chanyeol
- Doyoung
- Itzy
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- RM
- Taeyong
- Wendy
Global Artist – Asia
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Jaehyun
- Jimin
- Jin
- Plave
- Super Junior-D&E
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Vanner
Global Artist – Europe
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Itzy
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Yeonjun
- Zerobaseone
Global Artist – North America
- Cha Eun-woo
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Itzy
- Jimin
- Jin
- SF9
- Tomorrow X Together
- Vanner
- Yeonjun
Global Artist – Oceania
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- Jaehyun
- Jimin
- Jin
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice
- Wendy
- Yeonjun
Global Artist – South America
- Cha Eun-woo
- Chanyeol
- G-Dragon
- J-Hope
- Jimin
- Jin
- Rosé
- Taeyong
- Tomorrow X Together
- Tzuyu
WhosFandom Award – Female
- Oh My Girl for Miracle
- (G)I-dle for Neverland
- Aespa for My
- Artms for Ourii
- Babymonster for Monstiez
- Bibi for Bibitan
- Billlie for Belllie've
- Blackpink for Blink
- Chuu for Kkoti
- Dreamcatcher for Insomnia
- Fifty Fifty for Tweny
- Fromis 9 for Flover
- Girls' Generation for Sone
- Illit for Gllit
- Itzy for Midzy
- IU for UAENA
- Ive for Dive
- Izna for Naya
- Kep1er for Kep1ian
- Kiss of Life for Kissy
- Le Sserafim for Fearnot
- Lee Young Ji for Sepo
- Loossemble for C.Loo
- Mamamoo for Moomoo
- Meovv for Meovv's Fan
- NewJeans for Bunnies
- Nmixx for Nswer
- QWER for Bawige
- Red Velvet for ReVeluv
- Say My Name for LOVvmE
- Soojin for Seotang
- STAYC for Swith
- Sunmi for Miya-ne
- TripleS for WAV
- Twice for Once
- Unis for EverAfter
- Viviz for Na.V
- Yena for Jigumi
- Young Posse for Teleposse
- Younha for Y.Holics
WhosFandom Award – Male
- Lim Young Woong for Hero Generation
- Astro for Aroha
- Ateez for Atiny
- BoyNextDoor for OneDoor
- BTS for A.R.M.Y
- Cravity for Luvity
- Crush for CrushBomb
- Day6 for My Day
- Drippin for Dreamin
- Eclipse for Capella
- Enhypen for Engene
- Epex for Zenith
- Evnne for Ennve
- Exo for Exo-L
- Hwang Young Woong for Paradise
- Jeong Dong Won for UJCDW
- Lee Chan Won for Chan's
- Lun8 for LUV8
- N.Flying for N.Fia
- N.SSign for Cosmo
- NCT for NCTzen
- Nowadays for Day_And
- P1Harmony for P1ece
- Plave for Plli
- Riize for Briize
- Seventeen for Carat
- SF9 for Fantasy
- Shinee for Shinee World
- Stray Kids for Stay
- Super Junior for E.L.F
- The Boyz for The B
- Tomorrow X Together for Moa
- Treasure for Treasure Maker
- TWS for 42
- Vanner for VVS
- Xdinary Heroes for Villains
- Xikers for Roady
- Young Tak for Yong Tak and Blues
- Zerobaseone for Zerose
- Zico for Common