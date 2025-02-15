Hanteo Music Awards 2025 winners are being revealed through a live broadcast at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Saturday, February 15. The artists who have performed well in various categories, such as physical album division, digital music, global authentication, social platforms, media, fandom, and portals, are eligible to win awards in different sections.

Some award-winning categories for this year are Artist Award, Rookie Award, Special Award, and WhosFandom Award. The Artist Award winner is chosen considering the yearly performance of the artist, and Rookie Award is selected based on various achievements in the music industry by newly debuted artists.

Special Award is given to those artists who have promoted special music genres and works with physical albums, digital music, and social media. Lastly, the WhosFandom Award winner is selected only based on fan votes.

How to Watch?

Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon will host the 32nd annual award ceremony. The performers' lineup for the first day includes ARTMS, EPEX, Insooni, Kim Jae Joong, Lee Mujin, Minnie, NOWADAYS, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, TXT, and Yeonjun.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.

Hanteo Music Awards 2025 Winners Day 1:

Artists of the Year (Bonsang)

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

BoyNextDoor

Cravity

Day6

Eclipse

Enhypen

G-Dragon

Hwang Young Woong

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

Jennie

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

Kep1er

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

Lee Chan-won

Lee Young-ji

Lim Young Woong

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

NewJeans

Nmixx

P1Harmony

Plave

QWER

Red Velvet

Riize

RM

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

TripleS

Twice

TWS

WayV

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Emerging Artist

8Turn

Artms

Evnne

Fifty Fifty

Hui

Lun8

Meovv

N.SSign

Nexz

Xikers

Young Posse

Younite

Post Generation Award

BAE173

Billlie

CIX

DKB

Drippin

Epex

Kim Hee Jae

Purple Kiss

Tempest

Weeekly

STAYC

Xdinary Heroes

Yena

Rookie of the Year – Female

Artms

Babymonster

Badvillain

Candy Shop

Illit

Izna

Katseye

Madein

Meovv

Rescene

Say My Name

Unis

Rookie of the Year – Male

All(H)Ours

ASC2NT

B.D.U

Dxmon

JD1

NCT Wish

Nexz

NOMAD

Nowadays

TIOT

TWS

Waker

Special Award – Ballad

10cm

Bol4

Davichi

D.O.

Heize

Kyuhyun

Lee Mu-jin

Roy Kim

Taeyeon

Younha

Special Award – Band

CNBLUE

Day6

Lee Seung Yoon

Lucy

N.Flying

Onewe

QWER

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award – Hip-hop

Crush

Dean

Jay Park

J-Hope

Lee Young-ji

RM

Zico

Special Award – Trot

Hwang Young Woong

Jang Minho

Jeong Dong-won

Kim Hee Jae

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young Woong

Young Tak

Global Artist – Africa

Ateez

Chanyeol

Doyoung

Itzy

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

RM

Taeyong

Wendy

Global Artist – Asia

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Jaehyun

Jimin

Jin

Plave

Super Junior-D&E

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Vanner

Global Artist – Europe

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Itzy

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Yeonjun

Zerobaseone

Global Artist – North America

Cha Eun-woo

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Itzy

Jimin

Jin

SF9

Tomorrow X Together

Vanner

Yeonjun

Global Artist – Oceania

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

Jaehyun

Jimin

Jin

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Wendy

Yeonjun

Global Artist – South America

Cha Eun-woo

Chanyeol

G-Dragon

J-Hope

Jimin

Jin

Rosé

Taeyong

Tomorrow X Together

Tzuyu

WhosFandom Award – Female

Oh My Girl for Miracle

(G)I-dle for Neverland

Aespa for My

Artms for Ourii

Babymonster for Monstiez

Bibi for Bibitan

Billlie for Belllie've

Blackpink for Blink

Chuu for Kkoti

Dreamcatcher for Insomnia

Fifty Fifty for Tweny

Fromis 9 for Flover

Girls' Generation for Sone

Illit for Gllit

Itzy for Midzy

IU for UAENA

Ive for Dive

Izna for Naya

Kep1er for Kep1ian

Kiss of Life for Kissy

Le Sserafim for Fearnot

Lee Young Ji for Sepo

Loossemble for C.Loo

Mamamoo for Moomoo

Meovv for Meovv's Fan

NewJeans for Bunnies

Nmixx for Nswer

QWER for Bawige

Red Velvet for ReVeluv

Say My Name for LOVvmE

Soojin for Seotang

STAYC for Swith

Sunmi for Miya-ne

TripleS for WAV

Twice for Once

Unis for EverAfter

Viviz for Na.V

Yena for Jigumi

Young Posse for Teleposse

Younha for Y.Holics

WhosFandom Award – Male