Is Han So Hee Really Replacing Seo Ye Ji in Island?

Rumours have been rife that the makers of the forthcoming drama series Island have found a replacement for Seo Ye Ji, who walked out of the project following back-to-back controversies around her. It is said that Han So Hee of Money Flower fame is stepping into the shoes of It's Okay to Not Be Okay actress.

Reports claimed that Han So Hee was in talks with Island makers and she was willing to play the female lead in Island. Since the actress had worked in JTBC's successful show The World of the Married, it was easy for people to believe that she would not let the offer slip out of her hands.

OCN's Statement

However, a clarification has come OCN. "We have not confirmed a female lead for the drama 'Island' yet," the press release is quoted as saying by Allkpop. Thus putting an end to the speculations around the rumours.

The female lead character was written keeping Seo Ye Ji in mind. After her exit, it was reported that the makers were planning to make modifications to the role. The actress, through her agency Gold Medalist, announced that she had decided not to work on the project after hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons in the recent past.

Controversies

The school-bullying allegations, interfering and controlling her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun and various other allegations were made against her in the last three months. Since she has been in the news for negative news, her decision to opt-out of Island was considered good for her as well as the show.

The drama Island, which has Kim Nam Gil in the lead, is based on the webtoon of the same name. Set in Jeju Island, the drama tells the story of an immortal monster hunter Ban who saves the world from demons. she was offered to play the role of his saviour, who ends the curse cast upon him.

Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji is expected to attend the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.