It was a glittering night at 62nd Grammy Awards being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. The who's who of the music industry came dressed in their best for the biggest music awards ceremony.

While some sizzled at the red carpet, others fizzled out despite their carefully planned outfits and looks. The famous Jonas brothers came along with their spouses for the ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra, wife of Nick Jonas turned on the heat with her head-turner floor length costume worn for the red-carpet. The cream coloured gown, with a a plunging neck-line which left little to the imagination of onlookers, was accessorised with chic hairdo, diamond earrings and an eye-grabbing crystal stud placed carefully on the belly button.

Lizzo looked radiant while Ariana Grande had her princess moment

Lizzo looked every bit of a diva in her floor length white strapless gown which she paired with a diamond necklace and white feather boa.

Taking a leap straight out of a fairy tale Ariana Grande wore a grey tulle Giambattista Valli ballgown and matching gloves for the award show.

Men make a bold statement on the red carpet

While Lil Nas X came dressed in bright pink coloured Versace suit with a matching cowboy hat and gold detailing, Charlie Wilson opted for a gold patterned tuxedo jacket.

Billy Porter wore a broad fringed hat which he matched perfectly with his teal coloured body suit that was full of shining crystals.

Billie Eilish shows her love for neon

Creating history at the awards by becoming the youngest artist to bag top four honours of the Grammys, 18-year-old Billie Eilish matched her outfit for the night with her dramatically neon coloured hair.

The singer wore a Gucci dress that covered her completely from head to toe. The teen singer, covered her face with a logo face mask and wore fingerless gloves, thus showing off her nail art.