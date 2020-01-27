The 18-year-old teen singing sensation, Billie Eilish created history at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards 2020 as she became the youngest artist ever to bag the coveted top honours including the Album of the Year and Song of the Year. The award ceremony was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Previously, Taylor Swift was the youngest artist to win the Album of the Year award. Eilish was 17 years old when she got six nominations for the Grammy Awards. She won the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go), Record of the Year (Bad Guy), Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year (Bad Guy), and Best New Artist.

While accepting the gramophone for Song of the Year, she said, "Why? Wow! So many other songs deserved this. I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously, but I openly want to say that I'm grateful and honoured to be here."

Lizzo pays tribute to Kobe

The pop and R&B star Lizzo won the Grammy for the Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts. She was nominated under eight categories, the highest number than any other artist this year.

Earlier, the twerking flutist opened the Awards night by paying a heartfelt tribute to the NBA legend Kobe Bryant who along with his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, hours before the awards night. Dressed in a black off-the-shoulder gown with crystals, Lizzo said, ''Tonight is for Kobe!'' before singing her album's title track Cuz I Love You. She ended her high note performance with her award-winning single Truth Hurts. Before exiting the stage, she welcomed the audience to the grand awards night saying, "Welcome to the Grammys, bitch!"

Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama won her first Grammy for the Best-Spoken Word Album for Becoming. The show was hosted for the second time by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

Here is a list of the winners for this year: