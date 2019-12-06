Romantic actor and Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra has won the Danny K Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball 2019 for her contribution and hard work over the years. The actor in her speech after receiving the honour said: "Philanthropy has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice it has to be a way of life."

Nick Jonas, who had married Priyanka in India last year, said that his wife inspires him. Nick is a proud husband and he has all the reasons to boast about his lovely Indian wife. Priyanka Chopra is known to be one of the most active actors when it comes to taking up projects other than acting.

The actor has been in the global limelight ever since her stint in Hollywood series Quantico. Priyanka Chopra has shared a few posts from her memorable night at the award function in the US. In one of her posts on her official Instagram account, the actor wrote that she is in awe of the tireless effort of those who work for UNICEF. She also thanked the UNICEF family for allowing her to be a part of it.

Priyanka Chopra, who is the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, said that it is a privilege of her life to serve the organization and being a part of the team. Priyanka Chopra started her journey with UNICEF in 2006. She has been working towards matters like health, education, women rights, gender equality, environment and feminism. Priyanka Chopra is not only an actor but also a producer. The actor has worked in several Indian movies and has also turned producer for some regional films.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in sultry red gown

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful red sultry gown paired with a pair of nude pumps to mark the special evening. She was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra. On the acting front, the former Quantico star is currently busy with her upcoming project and adaptation of Aravind Adiga's popular novel 'The White Tiger'.

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra inspires him

Speaking about the project, Priyanka said that she is very excited to collaborate with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix.