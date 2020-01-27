In a horrific helicopter crash at Calabasas, California, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star and five-time NBA champion, Kobe Bryant, died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other, onboard. An investigation of the crash is underway. Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions on the basketball legend Kobe Bryant's untimely demise.

Reactions on Bryant's demise

National Basketball Association's (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver, issued a statement, stating "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter". "He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary". His accomplishments include "five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic Gold medals".

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen grieving after arriving in California, on Sunday. He was seen hugging people and wiping off tears.

On Saturday, James had surpassed Bryant on the NBA all-time scoring list. "Continuing to move the game forward", Bryant had congratulated James.

In a four-minute-long video shared by ESPN's 'Sports Center', James said that Bryant was an inspiration for him and shared memory when Bryant visited a youth basketball match, which he attended as a child.

O'Neal devastated by Bryant's death

Shaquille Rashaun "Shaq" O'Neal, one of the greatest players in NBA history said, "There are no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother".

"I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete", said Kareem Abdul Jabbar, a former Lakers player.

"Kobe was a legend". "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents", tweeted former US President Barack Obama.

"Still can't believe", tweeted legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

"Dammit. Kobe. I am praying for your family. Thank you for the brilliance you brought to not only the game, but to the world. Renaissance Man- Forever", said Lance Allred, the first legally deaf player in NBA's history.

"Quit playing", said Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

Other than his accomplishments on the court, Bryant had also ventured into the business world. "Devastated and heartbroken", tweeted Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

"Kobe left an indelible mark on the world", said former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Nicknamed 'The Black Mamba', Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.