The Wuhan virus is spreading, and the number of infected people is nearing towards 2,000. Amid the growing fear of the spread of virus and shortage of hospital beds, China has deployed military medical staff equipped in dealing with SARS or Ebola to the centre of the cause of 2019-eConV.

Around 450 military staff in China is equipped to deal with a similar situation of a virus outbreak. According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the medical military staff will be dispatched to hospitals with a large number of patients who are battling the virus. This has been seen as a drastic move were the central government is taking the front seat to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

China has also started the process of building hospitals to tackle the situation of the shortage of beds within 10 days. The virus has led to growing concern across the globe with the rise in the number of patients not just within the country but in several places across the world.

The military team: How they can tackle the situation?

The military is composed of staff members who can deal with respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, hospital infection control, and intensive care. The local and central government is feeling the pressure of the situation in the country.

President Xi Jinping has said that the country is facing a grave situation and the government continues to give it paramount importance. In the mainland, around 50 people are dead, while around 2,000 cases were confirmed and the number continues to rise inside and outside the country.

Affected regions within and outside China is using various precautionary measures

Presently around 13 places outside the mainland have reported cases of the virus, and some countries are talking about presumptive cases.

Mainland China: Around 56 people were dead because of the virus, while nearly 2,000 cases were reported in the hospitals in China. Certain reports claim that the infection has reached around 1,975 people and is slowly closing in on 2,000. Hong Kong: The Hong Kong leader has announced a city-wide emergency because of the virus. Hong Kong reported on its sixth patient on Sunday. Macau: The region confirmed five cases of the virus on Sunday and is also following strict travel plans. There are 11 other patients who are under observation in a hospital in Macau. South Korea: The country has confirmed the third case on Sunday. The new case was found in the country after the patient returned to the country from Wuhan. Travel advisory for the people was placed following the detection of the newest case of the virus in the country. Japan: The Chinese travel boom has been dampened in the country because of the onset of the new virus. The health ministry in the country confirmed the third case on Saturday. The ministry did not disclose details regarding the patient's identity but confirmed that there was a growing concern for more cases in the country. Taiwan: There have been 3 cases so far, and one man is going to be fined for hiding the illness from the authorities. Several are under observation because of the possible exposure and symptoms of the virus. US: On Sunday the reported cases have reached up to 3. The new case is from Orange County and was reported positive by the CDC on Saturday. The country had implemented a strict travel process when the virus started to spread from China. Malaysia: Late on Saturday Malaysia reported its fourth case. Several are being probed for the virus in the country. Singapore: The country has reported 4 cases as of Saturday night. The person traveled to the country from Wuhan. Vietnam: Vietnam has adopted strict measures following the spread of the virus to the rest of Asia. The country reported its first case on the virus a few days back. Two Chinese citizens in the country were tested positive for the virus on Friday. Thailand: There are 5 cases reported in Thailand and three under observation for the possibility of the virus. By Friday the ministry had confirmed the fifth case. Nepal: The WHO has warned Nepal of a possible outbreak in the country as a single case was detected on Friday. Australia: The country is contemplating evacuating its citizens amid the virus spread. With the bushfire creating severe damage across Australia, the new virus is bringing on another wave of fear. The national number of the virus has reached 4 as of Saturday. The men who were detected with the virus had traveled to China. Pakistan: Four Chinese nationals are presently under observation for the possibility of the virus. The National Institute of Health confirmed that there were no confirmed cases so far. The pathogen tests are being held in China for the confirmation of whether the cases are in fact the new virus. Several citizens from Pakistan are there in China for various reasons. France: Patients arrived in the country without any symptoms. France was the first country in Europe to confirm patients with the virus. So far 3 cases have been confirmed in the country. There was a social media uproar as a woman entered the country with the symptoms and consumed medicines to get through immigration. Austria : A Chinese flight attendant was quarantined as she showed symptoms of the virus in Vienna. But she is still being treated as a possible case.

There are still several assumptive cases across the world. The disease is said to have come from animals and is causing a growing concern to the general public even in unaffected regions.