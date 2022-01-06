Golden Globes 2022: Date, Time, Nomination List, Live Stream Details, and More

Golden Globes 2022 is almost here, and people from various parts of the globe are looking forward to it. Unlike previous years, the event will be held without hosts, presenters, performers, or red carpet arrivals. It is also unclear if the ceremony will be streamed live. If it is available to watch online, where will it be available?

Numerous filmmakers, actors, and studios have decided not to associate with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) because of its scandal. In February 2021, a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered the lack of diversity and ethical failing associated with the organization.

What to Expect?

The organization will hold the award show following the social distancing and quarantine guidelines. The organizing committee also revealed that health and safety might remain a top priority. So, one of the biggest nights of the entertainment industry will be held with no audience.

The ceremony will take place without the red carpet arrivals this year, and masks will be mandatory for all the guests. The select members and grantees will have to carry proof of vaccination and booster shot along with a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter the venue.

Here is Everything to Know About the 79th Annual Award Ceremony:

Date, Time, and Venue

will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Sunday. The event will begin at 6 pm PST (9 pm EST) on Sunday.

Live Stream Details

The award ceremony will not be available to watch on NBC because of the scandals. The network released a statement explaining the reason for not airing the event this year, according to HFPA.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023", the statement read.

Meanwhile, the organizers revealed that they are working on the streaming service, and they will share the details soon.

"We haven't announced any live stream details yet. We're hoping to have more info to share soon", a representative from the HFPA told The New York Post.

Nomination List

The nominees of Golden Globes 2022 were announced on December 13 through a live stream. They were announced by HFPA president Helen Hoehne and the multi-talented Snoop Dogg.

Here is the Complete Nomination List:

Best Motion Picture â€“ Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga for House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama

Mahershala Ali for Swan Song

Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith for King Richard

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick...Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard for Annette

Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence for Don't Look Up

Emma Stone for Cruella

Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio for Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick...Boom!

Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos for In The Heights

Best Motion Picture â€“ Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture â€“ Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe for Belfast

Ariana Debose for West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard

Ruth Negga for Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan for Belfast

CiarÃ¡n Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur for Coda

Kodi Smit-Mcphee for The Power of the Dog

Best Director â€“ Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best Screenplay â€“ Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Adam Mckay for Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin for Being The Ricardos

Best Original Score â€“ Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco for Encanto

Jonny Greenwood for The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer for Dune

Best Original Song â€“ Motion Picture

Be Alive for King Richard

Dos Oruguitas for Encanto

Down To Joy for Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) for Respect

No Time To Die for No Time To Die

Best Television Series â€“ Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Drama

Uzo Aduba for In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Christine Baranski for The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez for Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Drama

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game

Billy Porter for Pose

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Omar Sy for Lupin

Best Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae for Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-Ish

Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson for Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain for Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen for Wandavision

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany for Wandavision

Oscar Isaac for Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Ewan Mcgregor for Halston

Tahar Rahim for The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick

Andie Macdowell for Maid

Sarah Snook for Succession

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television