Golden Globes 2022: Date, Time, Nomination List, Live Stream Details, and More

Golden Globes 2022 is almost here, and people from various parts of the globe are looking forward to it. Unlike previous years, the event will be held without hosts, presenters, performers, or red carpet arrivals. It is also unclear if the ceremony will be streamed live. If it is available to watch online, where will it be available?
Numerous filmmakers, actors, and studios have decided not to associate with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) because of its scandal. In February 2021, a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered the lack of diversity and ethical failing associated with the organization.
What to Expect?
The organization will hold the award show following the social distancing and quarantine guidelines. The organizing committee also revealed that health and safety might remain a top priority. So, one of the biggest nights of the entertainment industry will be held with no audience.
The ceremony will take place without the red carpet arrivals this year, and masks will be mandatory for all the guests. The select members and grantees will have to carry proof of vaccination and booster shot along with a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter the venue.
Here is Everything to Know About the 79th Annual Award Ceremony:
Date, Time, and Venue
will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Sunday. The event will begin at 6 pm PST (9 pm EST) on Sunday.
Live Stream Details
The award ceremony will not be available to watch on NBC because of the scandals. The network released a statement explaining the reason for not airing the event this year, according to HFPA.
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023", the statement read.
Meanwhile, the organizers revealed that they are working on the streaming service, and they will share the details soon.
"We haven't announced any live stream details yet. We're hoping to have more info to share soon", a representative from the HFPA told The New York Post.
Nomination List
The nominees of Golden Globes 2022 were announced on December 13 through a live stream. They were announced by HFPA president Helen Hoehne and the multi-talented Snoop Dogg.
Here is the Complete Nomination List:
Best Motion Picture â€“ Drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power Of The Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama
- Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga for House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart for Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama
- Mahershala Ali for Swan Song
- Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog
- Will Smith for King Richard
- Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick...Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard for Annette
- Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence for Don't Look Up
- Emma Stone for Cruella
- Rachel Zegler for West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo Dicaprio for Don't Look Up
- Peter Dinklage for Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick...Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos for In The Heights
Best Motion Picture â€“ Animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and The Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture â€“ Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Caitriona Balfe for Belfast
- Ariana Debose for West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard
- Ruth Negga for Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan for Belfast
- CiarÃ¡n Hinds for Belfast
- Troy Kotsur for Coda
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee for The Power of the Dog
Best Director â€“ Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
- Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve for Dune
Best Screenplay â€“ Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
- Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
- Adam Mckay for Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin for Being The Ricardos
Best Original Score â€“ Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco for Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood for The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer for Dune
Best Original Song â€“ Motion Picture
- Be Alive for King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas for Encanto
- Down To Joy for Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) for Respect
- No Time To Die for No Time To Die
Best Television Series â€“ Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Drama
- Uzo Aduba for In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski for The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale
- Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez for Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Drama
- Brian Cox for Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game
- Billy Porter for Pose
- Jeremy Strong for Succession
- Omar Sy for Lupin
Best Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Elle Fanning for The Great
- Issa Rae for Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-Ish
- Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson for Black-Ish
- Nicholas Hoult for The Great
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain for Scenes From A Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen for Wandavision
- Margaret Qualley for Maid
- Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television
- Paul Bettany for Wandavision
- Oscar Isaac for Scenes From A Marriage
- Michael Keaton for Dopesick
- Ewan Mcgregor for Halston
- Tahar Rahim for The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
- Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell for Maid
- Sarah Snook for Succession
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin for Succession
- Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su for Squid Game