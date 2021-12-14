Snoop Dogg Mispronounces Golden Globe Nominees Names; Gets Trolled on Social Media

Rapper Snoop Dogg was trolled on social media after he mispronounced several celebrity names while announcing the nominees for the 79th Golden Globes. The ceremony organised by Hollywood Foreign Press Association was live streamed on Monday.

Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' and Focus Features' 'Belfast' led the nominations for the Golden Globes by landing in seven categories each. Meanwhile HBO's 'Succession', a dynastic drama about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, scored the highest with five nominations in television shows category.

"Work With Me Here" -Snoop Dogg After Mispronouncing Names

The 50-year-old rapper was seen struggling with several names while announcing the names of the nominees during the live stream. Ben Affleck, who earned a nomination in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for 'The Tender Bar', was addressed as "Been Afflack" by the musician. "Ben Affleck, my fault," Snoop said with a chuckle. "Sorry about that, Ben."

He then went on to pronounce "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve (pronounced duh-NEE vil-NUV) as "Dennis Villa Nueva." While announcing the name of CiarÃ¡n Hinds, star of "Belfast," Dogg was heard saying, "Ca-ron, no sorry, Karen Hinds," he said. "Work with me here."

According to Fox News, the musician also had difficulty in pronouncing the names of Alana Haim and Elizabeth Olsen.

Social Media Trolls Snoop Dogg

Soon after the clip of Dogg mispronouncing names of celebrities surfaced, he was trolled on social media platforms. "Congrats to Ben Affleck(or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him "Been Afflack") for his Golden Globe nomination," tweeted a user.

"Snoop Dogg completely butchering Ciaran Hinds' name (and Ben Affleck's!) is a performance art in its own right. #GoldenGlobes," read another tweet.

"@SnoopDogg 's dramatic reading of Kenneth Branagh and Been Affleck should get a Golden Globe nomination. Consider this my write-in ballot," opined a user.

"The Golden Globes just brought on Snoop Dogg to announce this morning's nominations.... I can't. Camp!" wrote a user.

"Losing my mind over Snoop Dogg mispronouncing nearly every name on the list, but only stopping to apologize to Ben Affleck," read a tweet.