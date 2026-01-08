Fremont Man, 93, Charged with Murder After He Killed Ailing Wife Because it was 'Necessary'

A 93-year-old Fremont man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his 86-year-old wife who was suffering from health issues. Police say he surrendered soon after the incident.

Richard Hocking went before a judge on Wednesday to answer to the charges, but his arraignment was postponed until next week. A judge postponed Hocking's Wednesday's arraignment. Prosecutors say Hocking has confessed to killing his wife, Patty Hocking, whom he was married to for 60 years.

According to prosecutors, Richard Hocking drove his wife to a parking lot in the 5,000 block of Mowry Avenue ---just a few miles from their home -- over the weekend before he shot her in the head and called 911. According to police, Hocking said he wanted to turn himself in and gave detectives a reason for the killing.

According to court documents, Hocking said his wife had been struggling with health issues and killing her was, "necessary." The court documents also noted that Richard Hocking had been planning it for about a month and left his residence with the victim knowing that he was going to kill her.

Several neighbors say Hocking has serious health concerns including COPD and that his wife had diabetes among other health issues. "One year or plus, she was almost in chair. Not able to do chores or anything. He was taking care of her completely," one of the neighbors told ABC7.

Hocking is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday for his arraignment.