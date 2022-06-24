Ezra Miller Reportedly Housing Mom, 3 Kids at Vermont Farm with Guns, Drugs 'Lying Around'

Ezra Miller is allegedly housing a young mother and her three small children at a Vermont farm, which is allegedly littered with firearms, ammunition and marijuana.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, including the children's father, made the accusations to Rolling Stone in an exposÃ© published on Thursday.

Guns, Weed Scattered Allegedly Around the Farm

Two of the sources expressed concern for the safety of the children, aged 1 to 5, alleging that there are unattended guns strewn around the home, which lies on the "Fantastic Beasts" star's 96-acre property in Stamford, Vt.

Rolling Stone claims to have reviewed video footage from April that appeared to show at least eight assault weapons, rifles and handguns scattered around the home's living room, noting some weapons were even propped up next to stuffed animals. One source added that the 1-year-old once allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Moreover, both sources alleged that there is frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children. The outlet reports that there is a sizable cannabis farm on Miller's property, which is not among the state's 25 licensed cultivators.

Mother Claims Miller Helped Her Escape Abusive Relationship

According to the publication, the 25-year-old woman and her children have been living on the actor's property since mid-April, having met in Hilo, Hawaii, the month prior.

However, the mother insists she and her children are not in danger. In fact, she told the outlet that Miller helped her escape from an allegedly "violent and abusive ex" and gave her "a safe environment for [her] three very young children."

According to Rolling Stone, the mother pursued a domestic abuse case and a paternity case against the father of her children in Hawaii last May, but the former was dropped when both parents failed to appear in court. The father denies all abuse allegations.

The paternity case was put on hold by a judge in October 2021 because the father hadn't been served. He later filed a domestic case against the mother after she fled the state with the children in April. That case is still pending.

The children's father claims Miller â€” who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns â€” flew the woman and the three youngsters to his Vermont home without his knowledge. He told Rolling Stone he has not been able to see or speak with his kids since then.

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach," the father, who was not identified by name, said. "I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fâ€“king world to me."

Last month, he contacted Vermont's Department for Children and Families (DCF) and local police to conduct wellness checks on his kids. A social worker allegedly visited Miller's farm on May 16 and informed the father his kids "looked good" but felt they had "more work to do," according to text messages reviewed by the magazine.

Restraining Order Against Miller

Earlier this month, the concerned parents of an 18-year-old in North Dakota accused the "Justice League" star of allegedly grooming their child using "cult-like" and "psychologically manipulative" behaviors, which the teenager staunchly denied.

The following week, a worried parent in Massachusetts accused Miller of behaving inappropriately toward their 12-year-old child. According to The Daily Beast, both the parent and the child were granted a temporary restraining order against the actor "without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment."

As previously reported, Miller was also arrested multiple times in Hawaii â€” first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault â€” in March and April, respectively.

The actor was involved in another controversy in 2022 when a video emerged that appeared to show them choking a fan at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.