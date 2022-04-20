Ezra Miller: Flash Actor Arrested for 2nd Time in Hawaii for Assaulting Woman after She Asked Him to Leave Her Home

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller was arrested for a second time in Hawaii on Tuesday after he allegedly threw a chair at a woman' head when she asked her to leave her home. Miller, 29, was taken into custody for second-degree assault after police responded to reports of an assault in a subdivision on the archipelago's big island of Hawaii.

This is the second time in less than a month that the actor was arrested. Miller, who is known for playing the Flash in Justice League films, was arrested in March for disorderly conduct with a woman at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

Miller Gets Rude

According to Hawaii News Now, authorities were dispatched to the Leilani State Subdivision near Pahoa shortly after 1 am on Tuesday. Miller became enraged after being asked to leave a gathering at a home by a woman, authorities said. In response he threw a chair that injured the 26-year-old woman in the forehead.

Miller left the scene after that but was arrested during a traffic stop around 1:30 pm. He was later released. The woman was treated for a half-inch cut on her forehead, according to authorities.

However, investigation is still on, police said in a statement.

Tuesday's arrest comes just weeks after the binary actor was arrested by police in Hilo, when he was accused of harassing a woman at a karaoke club. Police said the aggravated actor grabbed a mic from a woman, and lunged at a man playing darts.

Twelve hours after his arrest and release on Tuesday, Miller appeared in court through Zoom for the hearing of the last month's incident.

Troubled Star

After alst months arrest, a couple bailed Miller out of jail. However, the couple also served Miller with a restraining order after he allegedly intimidated them and robbed them while they were staying at the couple's Hawaii house, according to the couple. The couple has now dropped their restraining order petition.

Francis Alcain, Miller's attorney, had requested Tuesday's court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up, telling the court that the actor "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York", and needed an earlier hearing to resolve the issue.

Miller's legal issues kind of put his career in jeopardy. According to Rolling Stone, after Miller's first arrest, Warner Bros. and DC officials had an emergency meeting and decided to put any future projects with the actor on hold.

Miller's arrest comes just days after the release of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' in the United States, in which the actor plays Credence Barebone for the second time. Miller, who has also been in 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' and 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', is set to act in a standalone Flash film in 2023.

Despite the fact that Miller's 'The Flash' is set to premiere next year, insiders told the publication that Miller, who has a history of 'meltdowns,' will not be making any public appearances for the DC Cinematic Universe.