Dynamite Kiss Episode 9 to Introduce One Dollar Lawyer Stars Namkoong Min, Kim Ji Eun in Guest Roles

Dynamite Kiss episode 9 will air on SBS on Wednesday (December 10) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will introduce One Dollar Lawyer stars Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun Charm in guest roles. Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun will reprise their One Dollar Lawyer characters, Cheon Ji Hoon and Baek Ma Ri, in the upcoming episodes of this romantic comedy drama.

The newly released stills give a glimpse into the special appearances of Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun and showcase their perfect chemistry as Cheon Ji Hoon and Baek Ma Ri. The photos show them sharing a conversation and whispering to each other. In an image, Ma Ri gives a thumbs-up while Ji Hoon confidently stands beside her.

"Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun readily agreed to make special appearances based on their strong loyalty to director Kim Jae Hyun. Having gathered together for the first time in a long while, director Kim Jae Hyun and the two actors showcased great chemistry as always, completing a fun scene in which their chemistry shone. Thanks to the two actors, the filming was filled with endless laughter. We want to once again express our gratitude to the two actors. Please show lots of anticipation," the production team shared.

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (December 10) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.