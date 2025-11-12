Dynamite Kiss to Premiere on Wednesday: Everything About Ahn Eun Jin, Jang Ki Yong Starrer Drama

Dynamite Kiss is an upcoming SBS drama starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, scheduled to premiere on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. The romantic comedy drama focuses on the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her.

Ahn Eun Jin will portray Go Da Rim, the single woman who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong will play Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun will appear as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi will feature Yoo Ha Young, the chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.

Preview and Spoilers

The first episode of this romantic comedy drama will offer a different experience to K-drama lovers worldwide. Unlike the conventional style of showcasing the first kiss after the first few episodes, this mini-series will feature a kiss scene in the premiere. The newly released share a glimpse of the breathtaking kiss scene between Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim.

"As the title suggests, the kiss is central to our story. This particular scene marks the turning point where the two characters fall in love. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin perfectly captured the sweetness and explosive intensity of that kiss through their seamless chemistry and heartfelt acting. We hope viewers will look forward to the thrilling kiss scene that sets the tone for Episode 1," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

Dynamite Kiss will air its first episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss Episode 1: