Dynamite Kiss First Impression, Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions

Dynamite Kiss, the new romantic comedy drama, premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It introduced viewers to Ahn Eun Jin as Go Da Rim, a 30-something struggling young woman. Once a bright student, she does everything to get a job as a government official. Though she scores well in written tests, things change for her during interviews.

K-drama lovers worldwide get a glimpse of Da Rim's everyday life before meeting Jang Ki Yong as Gong Ji Hyeok, a chaebol heir. After a hectic day, Da Rim returns home and greets her mother with a warm smile. She informs her mother and her little sister that she bought an outfit for herself to wear on her sister's wedding day. Her sister suddenly turns to her and hands over an envelope with a flight ticket to Jeju Island.

Da Rim's sister asks her to stay in Jeju for a few days because she doesn't want her in-laws to find out that her big sister is jobless. Da Rim understands the situation and thanks her little sister for the lovely gift she arranged for her. After getting inside her room, Da Rim overhears a conversation between her mother and her sister. When Da Rim hears her sister complaining about not getting a wedding gift from her elder sister, tears roll down her face.

Dynamite Kiss introduces viewers to Ji Hyeok, a young, charming, and confident man. He negotiates with the CEOs of a few successful IT companies from three different countries. At the end of the negotiation, Ji Hyeok gets more than what he expected from the deal. But the offer comes with a price as the firm wants to recruit Kim Jeong Gwon, the most competent developer in Korea, to lead their IT team.

The First Meeting

Ji Hyeok begins focusing on Jeong Gwon and decides to meet him personally. He goes to Jeju Island on the same day Da Rim arrives. At the airport, she sees an ad featuring her ex-boyfriend Jeong Gwon, Korea's first and most successful AI programmer. It reminds her of their painful breakup. Da Rim suddenly realizes that she is still struggling.

Da Rim unexpectedly meets her school friend Lee Su Jin while she is enjoying sightseeing alone. Su Jin introduces Jeong Gwon as her boyfriend. The moment Jeong Gwon meets Da Rim, he begins mocking her for being single. Frustrated Da Rim tells Su Jin and Jeong Gwon that she came to Jeju with her boyfriend. She also tells them that he is busy with some work. That's why she is spending time alone. When her friend invites her to grab a meal together, she pretends to get a call from her boyfriend and escapes from the place.

After saying goodbye to her friend, Da Rim gets drunk and goes to the beachside. She thinks about her bad luck to meet her ex-boyfriend at a time when she wants to hide herself from the rest of the world. Her mood changes when she sees a young man whom she thinks would commit suicide. She runs towards him, grabs him from behind, and begs him not to commit suicide. Da Rim's unexpected action confuses Ji Hyeok. He tries to get out of her grip. In the process, the duo gets injured and ends up in the hospital.

After the treatment, Ji Hyeok leaves the hospital alone, asking the staff to hand over the bill to Da Rim. She spends all her money in the hospital and reaches the hotel room on foot. The next day, Da Rim meets Ji Hyeok at the hotel lobby and confronts him. The atmosphere changes after the duo sees Jeong Gwon and Su Jin.

The Master Plan

Su Jin mistakes Ji Hyeok as Da Rim's boyfriend after seeing them together. Da Rim and Ji Hyeok play along, making Jeong Gwon curious to know about their relationship. Ji Hyeok sees it as an opportunity to convince Jeong Gwon to join the Middle Eastern company. He invited the techie to a party at night. Confused, Da Rim asks Ji Hyeok the reason for him to be her fake boyfriend.

Ji Hyeok tells Da Rim that he is the head of a recruiting agency and needs to convince Jeong Gwon to join his client company. Da Rim refuses to be his girlfriend for a day till he agrees to pay tenfold the money she spent in the hospital. The duo then goes out shopping to prepare for the party. Ji Hyeok helps Da Rim pick the best outfit and get a makeover. After checking the price of each product, Da Rim drags Ji Hyeok out of the shop. She complains about the expensive treatment, and Ji Hyeok tells her he wants Jeong Gwon to regret breaking up with her.

Every moment Da Rim spends with Ji Hyeok feels like a dream to her. But she hides her feelings and confronts him for spending too much on a party. In between their conversation, a mother-daughter duo captures the attention of Da Rim. She sees them struggling to pick up a bag of oranges that fell while they were crossing. Da Rim helps them collect the oranges and asks Ji Hyeok to help her. Da Rim's kind gesture makes Ji Hyeok's heart flutter.

Dynamite Kiss

After helping the mother-daughter duo, Da Rim and Ji Hyeok, go back to the shop for a makeover. Da Rim looks completely different after the makeover that her schoolmate Su Jin compliments her. Jealous Jeong Gwon begins asking Ji Hyeok about their relationship. He also mocks Da Rim for being in a fake relationship. Anxiously, Da Rim pulls Ji Hyeok aside and asks him to come up with a better plan.

Da Rim and Ji Hyeok discuss their future plans, and guests start coming out of the party hall. Seeing Jeong Gwon walk towards them with Su Jin, Da Rim tries to alert Ji Hyeok. When things go out of their hands, Da Rim locks lips with his fake boyfriend. Ji Hyeok feels different about their first kiss and asks her to do it again.

Reviews and Reactions

need everyone to tune into #dynamitekiss cause it's literally so funny and charming and most importantly has such incredible chemistryyyy.

#DynamiteKiss just dropped the craziest first episode ever. They met, beefed, pretended to be a fake couple, softened up & even kissed all in one episode!! Also, I loved the lil slice-of-life moments in bw.. I'm so excited for tomorrow's ep bc the premise is honestly so fun.

Watching Dynamite Kiss has been so hard for me because I don't know how you all don't pause every five minutes to look at how beautiful Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yeong are in every frame. My oh my, I just couldn't stop but swoon.

I watched the first episode of #DynamiteKiss. I NEED THE NEXT EPISODE NOW! It was so much fun!

giggling, screaming, kicking my feet while watching ep1 of #dynamitekiss. I knew I'd eat this up, but it's even better than I thought. Jang Ki Yeong and Ahn Eun Jin are CRAZY together.

#DynamiteKiss It was so good!! Definitely hooked after the first episode.

Dynamite Kiss episode 1 is pure brainrot, and I loved every second of it.

The first episode of #DynamiteKiss was soooo good. It's been ages since I watched a drama with such a great start !! Predictable trope, but a well-executed episode nonetheless, with excellent lead chemistry.

OMG, Only one episode of #DynamiteKiss is out, and my heart was racing the whole time. I'm sooo happy, not just because the #jangkiyong is so gorgeous, but because the #AhnEunJin has always been so funny and adorable. I loved the plot, ahhhhh, I can't wait for tomorrow.