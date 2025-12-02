Dynamite Kiss Episode 7: Gong Ji Hyuk to Make a Big Decision About His Romance with Go Da Rim

Dynamite Kiss episode 7 will air on SBS on Wednesday (December 3) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will focus on the romantic relationship between Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim. According to the production team, Ji Hyuk will make a big decision about his romance with Da Rim in the seventh episode.

Previously, Ji Hyuk took Da Rim to the hospital after she lost consciousness due to stress-related stomach cramps. After hearing from the doctor that Da Rim is under a lot of stress, Ji Hyuk seems to have made up his mind. He ignores Kim Sun Soo's call on Da Rim's phone because he wants to be the only one to protect.

The newly released stills tease a change for Ji Hyuk. A photo shows him standing behind an old tree and looking at it. Suddenly, he hides behind the tree and anxiously looks afar. Will he find out the truth about Da Rim and Sun Soo?

"After realizing his love for Go Da Rim, Gong Ji Hyeok experiences an intense emotional whirlwind. Actor Jang Ki Yong perfectly captured Ji Hyeok's wide range of emotions. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation for the choice Gong Ji Hyeok will make amid his uncontrollable attraction to Go Da Rim and how this choice will influence his future romance with her," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Dynamite Kiss episode 7, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (December 3) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.