Dynamite Kiss Episode 5: Romance on the Cards for Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim

Dynamite Kiss episode 5 will air on SBS on Wednesday (November 26) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will focus on the romantic journey of Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim. According to the production team, romance is on the cards for the duo. The newly released stills also tease romance for Ji Hyuk and Da Rim.

The newly released stills show Ji Hyeok helping Da Rim untie the bound after effortlessly rescuing her. A photo shows him lifting her into his arms and walking out. According to the production team, he will boldly confess his feelings to her.

"In the upcoming episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim's struggle to hide their growing feelings for each other will intensify. Actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will heighten viewers' immersion by skillfully portraying the emotional journey of the two protagonists who feel an irresistible pull toward each other but cannot reveal it—sometimes in a bubbly, adorable way and other times with thrilling tension. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Dynamite Kiss episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (November 26) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.