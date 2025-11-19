Dynamite Kiss Episode 3 to Mark the Beginning of Office Romance for Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim

Dynamite Kiss episode 3 will air on SBS on Wednesday (November 19) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will mark the beginning of office romance for Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim. A preview video for this romantic comedy drama teases a new beginning for the on-screen couple. It also hints at troubled moments for Da Rim.

After returning from the trip, Da Rim faked her identity to get a job. She pretended to be a married single mother to get hired. Da Rim asked Kim Sun Woo to be her fake husband till she completes her probation period. Things took a turn for the worse after Da Rim met Ji Hyuk at the office as her team leader. Will they take their relationship to the next level?

Here is everything to know about Dynamite Kiss episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

In the preview, Ji Hyuk confronts Da Rim for lying to him about not having a boyfriend. She tells him that she doesn't have a boyfriend, but has a husband. Ji Hyuk asks Da Rim to quit her job, and she refuses to turn in her papers. Da Rim tells Ji Hyuk that she is willing to do anything for him except quit this job. Things become more complicated between the duo after Ji Hyuk meets Da Rim.

The newly released stills focus on the unexpected reunion between the onscreen couple. A photo focuses on Ji Hyuk's expression after seeing Da Rim in the interview room. Another image captures Da Rim's anxious look when she sees Ji Hyuk as an interviewer. She hides her anxiety and greets him with a bright smile. A picture shows Da Rim leaning on a door and gripping the knob after coming out of the interview room.

"Starting from the upcoming third episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim's office romance will begin in earnest. Their reunion will bring both laughter and heart-fluttering moments amid a web of misunderstandings. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin infused energy into the drama and their characters with their lively performances. We ask for your keen interest and anticipation," the production team teased.

How to Watch?

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (November 19) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss Episode 3:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.