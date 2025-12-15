Dynamite Kiss Episode 11: Anticipate Conflict as Gong Ji Hyeok, Go Da Rim Encounter New Obstacles.

Dynamite Kiss episode 11 will air on SBS on Wednesday (December 17) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will feature troubled moments for Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. This week's preview teases a job change for the Natural BeBe Mother TF Team. They begin their work for the CF Team,which lands them in trouble.

Previously, a secret team-up between Yu Tae Young and Gong Ji Hye ruined the photographic exhibition. The Natural BeBe Mother TF Team spent several months preparing for the much-anticipated exhibition. They spent sleepless nights together on this project. But a simple move by Tae Young spoiled everything. The preview for this week hints at troubled moments for the Natural BeBe Mother TF Team. It shows the team members working on a new project.

The team members work hard without realizing that Ji Hye set a trap for them. Soon, the video focuses on Da Rim, who is trying to calmly interact with a group of furious, protesting mothers. The short clip also shows Ji Hye threatening Ji Hyeok about publicizing his secret affair with a troublemaker in the firm. Despite going through an unfavorable circumstance, Ji Hyeok and Da Rim stay together and support each other. Will they win this battle?

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (December 17) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single woman who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.