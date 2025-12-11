Dynamite Kiss Episode 10: Romance on the Cards for Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim

Dynamite Kiss episode 10 will air on SBS on Thursday (December 11) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will focus on sweet moments between Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. According to the production team, romance is on the cards for the on-screen couple. The producers teased sweet moments and plenty of interesting scenes in the upcoming chapter.

The newly released stills show Ji Hyeok and Da Rim spending quality time in Da Rim's house. In the photos, Ji Hyeok's mother, Kim In Ae, and Da Rim's mother, Jung Myung Soon, are also with them. An image shows Ji Hyeok and Da Rim in the kitchen. Another picture shows Ji Hyeok going through a photo album with both mothers. The third still shows Da Rim holding the photo album with an embarrassed expression.

"In Episode 10, viewers will see many sweet moments between Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. Please give plenty of interest and anticipation for the lovable romantic chemistry between actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin," the production team teased.

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Thursday (December 11) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single woman who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.