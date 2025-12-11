Dynamite Kiss Episode 9 Recap, Reviews, and Reactions: Episode 10 Preview, Spoilers

Dynamite Kiss episode 9 took viewers on a fun ride, featuring unexpected plot twists and surprising story developments. The two main highlights of this chapter were Gong Ji Hyeok's engagement with Yoo Ha Young and Go Da Rim's fake marriage with Kim Sun Soo. The guest appearances of One Dollar Lawyer stars Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun also kept viewers glued to the screen.

The story of this SBS romantic comedy drama picks up right from where it left off in episode 8. It began by featuring the preparations for Ji Hyeok and Ha Young's engagement ceremony. Ji Hyeok's mother, Kim In Ae, was getting ready when Seon Woo entered the venue with his son, Kim Jun. The moment Kim Jun saw Da Rim, he excitedly leaned towards her.

Ji Hyeok saw everything from afar and became confused after hearing Jun address Da Rim as aunty. He also overheard a conversation between Da Rim and her friends. When her friends teased her about tying the knot with Seon Woo, she casually told them he is like a brother to her.

Ji Hyeok entered the engagement hall with a lot of confusion. Ha Young was also not excited about this ceremony. When the time came to exchange the rings, Ji Hyeok was reminded of the day he put a ring on Da Rim in Jeju Island. He was lost in thought when the host reminded him about the ring exchange.

Ji Hyeok tried to put the ring on Ha Young, but she crossed her fingers to stop him from going ahead with the ceremony. She gathered the courage to address the crowd and call off the engagement. But before she could do anything, Ji Hyeok's mother fell unconscious. Ji Hyeok immediately took her to the hospital. Seeing her son panic, In Ae told him that she did it to call off the engagement. Ji Hyeok was relieved that his mother was fine.

In the hospital, Ji Hyeok's mother introduced him to two lawyers, Cheon Ji Hoon and Baek Ma Ri. She informed her son that the lawyers would help her win a legal battle against his father, Gong Chang Ho. In Ae asked her son to chase his happiness instead of sacrificing his life for her. Ji Hyeok was unsure, but he wanted to help his mother in any way possible.

The next day, Ji Hyeok began confronting Da Rim about her fake marriage with Seon Woo. He began taunting her about being the mother of a six-year-old child. Ji Hyeok took out his frustration on Da Rim by making her redo things multiple times. When Da Rim was busy with her work, Ha Young paid a surprise visit to Ji Hyeok.

The childhood friends discussed Da Rim and Seon Woo's fake marriage. Ha Young encouraged Ji Hyeok to approach Da Rim. Although the two friends were just casually chatting, it created a misunderstanding in Da Rim's mind. Da Rim was shocked to know that Ha Young knew about her fake marriage.

Unfortunately, before the two women could discuss it in detail, Gong Ji Hye entered the room unexpectedly. She overheard their conversation and decided to get more information about it from Ha Young. Timely interference of Ji Hyeok helped Da Rim save her job. Later, when Ji Hyeok and Da Rim were alone in the cabin, he confronted her for faking her marriage. He spoke harshly to her and walked away before she could explain her situation.

After office hours, Da Rim contacted Ji Hyeok to explain her situation. He agreed and quietly listened to everything she had to say. Hearing her explanation melted Ji Hyeok, making him chase her again. He made excuses to spend time with her. In the meantime, Seon Woo confessed his feelings to Da Rim. When Ji Hyeok heard about it, his anxiety reached its peak. Ji Hyeok and Seon Woo did several hilarious things during an interview for their upcoming campaign. The cliffhanger teased a new beginning for Ji Hyeok and Da Rim.

The followers of this SBS romantic comedy drama are waiting to watch episode 10 to see Da Rim and Ji Hyeok rekindle their romantic relationship. Dynamite Kiss, the SBS romantic comedy drama starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will be back with a new episode on Thursday (December 11). According to the preview, romance is on the cards for Ji Hyeok and Da Rim.

Reviews and Reactions

I'm really excited for ep 10 tomorrow. Ji Hyeok listing all the reasons he likes Da Rim. Her being jealous and unsure if he's genuine. Him putting his romantic charm back on. Her realizing the feelings are real. I'm here for it.

We are free from the fake marriage arc. I'm so excited for episode 10.

I have never laughed so hard while watching any K-drama scene. The way I laughed watching Ji Hyeok & Seon Woo fighting for Da Rim. I was literally rolling on the floor laughing. This whole scene was peak comedy.

This is the content we needed. Our couple is having such a good romcom comeback. Wuhu!! The romance is finally romancing.

Da Rim & Ji Hyeok aside, I hope the writer does justice to these two brave women. Part of me doesn't want Ha Yeong to end up with that loser.

This is why we needed the love triangle trope!!!!! Hahahaha the angst is so worth.

Ahaaa... our Chun Ji Hoon & Baek Ma Ri is back ,our #onedollarlawyer couple and their bickering is back ,loved their cameo as Ji Hyeok's mother hired them to settle her rights. I felt nostalgic seeing them with their patent bg.

I was fully expecting for Ji Hyeok to be mad and ignore Da Rim for at least this whole episode.

Ji Hyeok and Ha Yeong engagement was indeed eventful. Ji Hyeok kept thinking abt Da Rim before ring ceremony and Ha Yeong tried best to stop him. Moreover Ji Hyeok's mother aced cancelling ceremony.