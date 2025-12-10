Dynamite Kiss Preview, Spoilers: Producers Tease Big Changes for Go Da Rim, Gong Ji Hyeok

Dynamite Kiss will be back with a new episode on Wednesday (December 10) at 9:00 pm KST. According to the production team, the chapter will feature big changes in the relationship between Go Da Rim and Gong Ji Hyeok. After seeing the cliffhanger of episode 8, the followers of this romance drama are eager for episode 9 to find out what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.

In episode 8, Gong Ji Hyeok learned the truth about Go Da Rim's relationship with Kim Sun Woo moments before his engagement with Yoo Ha Young. Ji Hyeok heard Kim Jun address Da Rim as aunt. The words confused Ji Hyeok. Will he call off his engagement with Ha Young? Here is what to expect in the upcoming episode of Dynamite Kiss, airing on Wednesday (December 10) at 9:00 pm KST.

The newly released stills show Gong Ji Hyeok and Yoo Ha Young at the engagement hall. They don't seem happy as they go through the engagement ceremony. Ji Hyeok and Ha Young didn't like each other and never wanted to start a family of their own. Ji Hyeok agreed to get married for his mother's sake and for Da Rim's happiness. But he learned the truth about Da Rim only after he rushed his engagement with Ha Young. From the preview, it is unclear if Ji Hyeok and Ha Young will get engaged.

Meanwhile, another set of stills focuses on Ji Hyeok and Da Rim at the office. Ji Hyeok enters the office with a cold expression and gaze as if he doesn't care about Da Rim. However, Da Rim feels anxious after seeing Ji Hyeok in the office. According to the production team, viewers can expect to watch big changes in the relationship between Da Rim and Ji Hyeok.

"In the upcoming episode, Gong Ji Hyeok, who has learned Go Da Rim's secret, is thrown into great confusion. His irresistible attraction and love toward her, his disappointment and hurt over her lies, and even Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun's) expression of affection toward Go Da Rim—all contribute to the complicated situation. We ask viewers to stay tuned to see what choice Gong Ji Hyeok makes amid this complex situation, and how that choice will affect his relationship with Go Da Rim," the production team shared.

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.