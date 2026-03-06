Dramatic Moment US Sinks Huge Iranian Warship the Size of WWII Aircraft Carrier as It Aims to Wipe Out the Nation's Entire Navy [WATCH]

U.S. forces set a large Iranian drone carrier ablaze on Thursday as part of their mission to sink the country's entire navy, while drones and missiles kept striking targets across the Middle East. Dramatic footage captured the moment the ship—described by US Central Command as "roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier"—was engulfed in smoke.

Debris was also seen crashing into the water around the massive vessel. Soon, another plume of smoke rose from the opposite side of the ship as well, with CENTCOM confirming that the vessel had caught fire. "US forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy," it warned.

Up in Flames, Down in Water

This came just hours after Iran launched what has been described as its "most intense barrage yet." Thick smoke was seen rising above the world-famous Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, while Qatar reported that it was intercepting an incoming missile strike. Loud explosions—described by witnesses as "the most intense yet"—echoed across Doha.

At the same time, fireball explosions were reported at an oil facility in Bahrain as Iranian drones targeted critical energy infrastructure across the region.

Black smoke was also seen rising over the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where U.S. diplomats were warned to take cover following an Iranian missile strike.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has become the latest country drawn into the conflict after two drones hit an airport and a school. Iran has denied launching those drones.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned Iran's Revolutionary Guards to surrender their weapons or face "guaranteed death."

Speaking at the White House while hosting players from Inter Miami CF, the president also urged Iranian diplomats stationed around the world to defect. He said those who chose to do so could receive diplomatic immunity and stand "on the right side of history."

He said: "I'm once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military and the police to lay down their arms.

"Now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help take back your country. You're gonna have a chance after all these years to take back your country. Accept immunity, we'll give you immunity.

"You'll be perfectly safe with total immunity or you'll face absolutely guaranteed death, and I don't want to see that."

War Intensifies

Fighting involving the United States, Israel and Iran entered its sixth day on Thursday, with the violence continuing to spread across the Middle East as countries around the world rush to evacuate their citizens from the region.

The UAE confirmed it had been hit by a ballistic missile and six drones after Iranian drones were launched toward Dubai, where holidaymakers were scrambling to leave the city.

At the same time, reports say the United States is in discussions with Ukraine about buying drone interceptors, amid concerns that Gulf states may be running low on the missiles needed to defend themselves against attacks from Iran.